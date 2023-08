A police officer assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris' police detail on Tuesday suffered serious injuries after falling from a highway. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A motorcycle police officer assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris' police detail in Seattle was seriously injured after falling dozens of feet off a highway. The Bellevue, Wash., Police Department identified the officer as 39 years old in a statement that said he fell between 50 and 60 feet off the highway to the on-ramp of the southbound lanes of the I-5. Advertisement

Officials said the officer was conscious and alert as he was transported to the Harborview Medical Center.

The incident, which is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol, prompted a short stoppage of traffic on the I-5.

Harris was in Seattle on Tuesday to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act on its one-year anniversary.