President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden set plans to visit Maui after wildfires

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui on Monday to support residents after devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island that have killed more than 100 people, according to the White House on Wednesday. Biden and the first lady will meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials during their trip. Advertisement

"The president and first lady will be welcomed by state and local leaders to see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The president continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster."

The Biden administration said it had been working closely with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Hawaii's Senators Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, and Gov. Josh Green, who kept him advised on search and recovery efforts.

Biden had said on Tuesday that he wanted to travel to Maui but first wanted to make sure that any presidential visit would not slow recovery efforts.

"I don't want to get in the way -- I've been to too many disaster areas, but I want to go and make sure we got everything we need. I want to be sure we don't disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts," Biden added, pledging to Maui "every asset, every asset they need," Biden said on social media.

The death toll from the fire rose to 106 on Wednesday as recovery efforts continued.