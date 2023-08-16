Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 16, 2023 / 9:23 AM

Intel ends $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor

By Doug Cunningham
Intel on Wednesday said it is ending a $5.4 billion bid to buy Tower Semiconductor due to inability to get timely regulatory approval. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger said the company will continue global chip foundry expansion efforts. Gelsinger seen here with President Biden at a 2022 White House event on semiconductor supply. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Intel on Wednesday said it is ending a $5.4 billion bid to buy Tower Semiconductor due to inability to get timely regulatory approval. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger said the company will continue global chip foundry expansion efforts. Gelsinger seen here with President Biden at a 2022 White House event on semiconductor supply. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Intel Wednesday announced termination of a $5.4 billion bid to acquire Tower Semiconductor. The company said its decision is due to inability to obtain regulator approvals in a timely manner.

Intel's statement said it will pay a termination fee of $353 million to Tower in to end the deal. Intel described it as a mutual agreement to end the proposed transaction.

Advertisement

"Our foundry efforts are critical to unlocking the full potential of IDM 2.0, and we continue to drive forward on all facets of our strategy," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement.

Despite the setback in acquiring Tower, Intel said its plan to "regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025" is going well.

Read More

"Our respect for Tower has only grown through this process, and we will continue to look for opportunities to work together in the future," Gelsingwer's statement added.

The multibillion-dollar proposal to buy Tower was first announced in February 2022 when Intel explained it was buying the Israeli chip company to expand its manufacturing capacity "to address unprecedented industry demand."

In June Intel revealed a $33 billion plan to build two semiconductor plants in Magdeburg, Germany. Germany's government said it is the largest foreign direct investment in German history.

Advertisement

The global semiconductor shortage has prompted western nations to increase investments in domestic chip manufacturing.

Taiwan's TSMC has plans to build two semiconductor chip plants in Arizona, but has delayed production on one of them from a planned late 2024 start to 2025 due to a skilled worker shortage.

In July TSMC said it would invest $2.87 billion to build a new chip factory in Taiwan.

Recognizing the global chip shortage and the vulnerability of depending on Taiwan and Korea for chips, President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law in August 2022 to encourage domestic chip manufacturing.

It provides $52 billion in subsidies for chip manufacturers building plants in the United States.

Biden signed an executive order Aug. 25, 2022, as a follow-up to the CHIPS Act designed to bolster U.S. chip supply chains.

According to the White House, the CHIPs Act provides $280 billion overall to help fund the entire semiconductor supply chain.

Biden said it would create 1 million jobs.

In 2021, Intel launched Intel Foundry Services aimed at creating a world-class system foundry, according to the company.

"Since its launch in 2021, Intel Foundry Services has gained traction with customers and partners, and we have made significant advancements toward our goal of becoming the second-largest global external foundry by the end of the decade," said IFS General Manager Stuart Pann in a statement.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

New iOS 17 beta reverses iPhone 'end call' button move
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
New iOS 17 beta reverses iPhone 'end call' button move
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The latest beta of Apple's iPhone operating system appears to have reversed a change that moved the red "end call" button.
Mortgage applications crater as lending rates hit the highest level since 2021
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Mortgage applications crater as lending rates hit the highest level since 2021
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- With the rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage topping 7%, the number of applications for a loan toward a home purchase dropped nearly 1% week-on-week, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday.
GM invests in company developing lower-cost EV batteries
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
GM invests in company developing lower-cost EV batteries
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors said Wednesday it has completed $40 million of a $60 million investment in the start-up company Mitra Chem to develop and produce new iron-based EV battery technology.
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden set plans to visit Maui after wildfires
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden set plans to visit Maui after wildfires
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui on Monday to support residents after devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island that have killed more than 100 people, according to the White House on W
Federal government approves disaster declarations over Illinois drought
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal government approves disaster declarations over Illinois drought
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A disaster declaration is in place for parts of Illinois as the state struggles with competing climate-related issues, the federal government announced.
Wildfires burn 4,000 acres in Northern California, forcing evacuations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wildfires burn 4,000 acres in Northern California, forcing evacuations
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Emergency officials in northern California ordered the evacuation of multiple communities west of Yreka as fast-moving wildfires scorched as many as 4,000 acres of the Klamath National Forest in less than a day.
Hawaii identifies first Maui wildfire victims, death toll rises to 106
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Hawaii identifies first Maui wildfire victims, death toll rises to 106
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Maui officials confirmed the latest death toll from the Lahaina fire reached 106 on Wednesday, including two elderly men who were identified.
After a year, Biden's Inflation Reduction Act praised though its effect yet to be seen
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
After a year, Biden's Inflation Reduction Act praised though its effect yet to be seen
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Though it was a year ago today when President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, experts say it's still too early to feel its effect.
Friend of Alex Murdaugh sentenced over estate conspiracy scheme
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Friend of Alex Murdaugh sentenced over estate conspiracy scheme
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A former South Carolina lawyer has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to steal millions from the estate of Murdaugh's deceased housekeeper.
Officer assigned to VP Kamala Harris' police detail seriously injured following fall
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Officer assigned to VP Kamala Harris' police detail seriously injured following fall
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A motorcycle police officer assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris' police detail in Seattle was seriously injured after falling dozens of feet off a highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special prosecutor may investigate Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones following Trump indictment
Special prosecutor may investigate Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones following Trump indictment
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher enters into plea agreement
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher enters into plea agreement
North Korea: Travis King confessed he defected over 'inhuman' treatment in U.S. Army
North Korea: Travis King confessed he defected over 'inhuman' treatment in U.S. Army
China scraps youth unemployment report in face of rising numbers
China scraps youth unemployment report in face of rising numbers
Invasive hornet found in United States for first time, Georgia ag officials warn
Invasive hornet found in United States for first time, Georgia ag officials warn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement