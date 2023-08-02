Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2023 / 7:28 AM

Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $1.25B after no matches on Tuesday

By Clyde Hughes
Image of a Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a supermarket in New Jersey on January 6. Mega Millions jackpot soars to its fourth largest total ever on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Image of a Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a supermarket in New Jersey on January 6. Mega Millions jackpot soars to its fourth largest total ever on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.25 billion on Wednesday, the game's fourth-largest total ever, after no players matched the five white balls and gold Mega ball drawn in Tuesday's drawing.

Officials drew the white ball numbers 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12. With no winners, the new jackpot has a cash payout of $625.3 million. The next lottery drawing is set for Friday.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18 with Friday's drawing the 31st since the last jackpot winner.

It marks the second time this year that the Mega Millions jackpot has reached more than $1 billion. On Jan. 13, one ticket in Maine captured the $1.348 billion prize, the second largest in Mega Millions history.

RELATED 'Prankster' lottery winner struggles to convince daughters of $1M prize

"There's always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar," Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.

"The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery. We are grateful for our players, appreciate our hardworking retailers, and remind everyone to play responsibly."

In Wednesday's drawing, seven tickets came close to winning the jackpot, matching all five of the white ball numbers but not the Mega ball. One of those tickets, purchased in Texas, captured $4 million because the customer played the optional Megapiler.

RELATED Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot

The new Mega Millions total is still short of the record of $1.537 billion, won in 2018.

RELATED North Carolina woman wins her second six-figure lottery jackpot

