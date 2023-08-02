Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2023 / 5:18 AM

U.S. bans imports of 2 Chinese companies over forced Uyghur labor

By Darryl Coote
The United States on Tuesday announced that it was banning imports of two Chinese companies over accusations involving forced labor. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The United States on Tuesday announced that it was banning imports of two Chinese companies over accusations involving forced labor. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States has banned imports of goods produced by two China-based companies as it continues to stamp out the use of forced labor -- in particular the forced labor of China's Uyghur Muslim minorities -- from the U.S. supply chain.

Effective Wednesday, imports from Chinese battery company Camel Group and spice and extract manufacturer Chenguang BioTech Group are banned on accusations that their business practices "target members of persecuted groups, including Uyghur minorities" in China, the Homeland Security Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Products by a Chenguang subsidiary are also banned, it said.

"Today's enforcement actions demonstrate the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to holding organizations accountable for their egregious human rights abuses and forced labor practices," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

RELATED Canada probes Nike, Dynasty Gold over China slave labor allegations

"We will continue to work with all our partners to keep goods made with forced labor from Xinjiang out of U.S. commerce while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade."

Since 2017, China has been repeatedly accused of arbitrarily detaining more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in so-called re-education camps in China's northwestern Xinjiang, officially known as the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which is rich in natural resources and a major source of agricultural production.

Advertisement

During the height of the pandemic in 2021, the United States, under President Donald Trump, declared that China's treatment of Uygurs amounts to genocide.

RELATED At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre

The United States maintains that China has arbitrarily imprisoned Uyghurs in Xinjiang, where they are allegedly subjected to forced sterilization, torture, forced labor and draconian restrictions on freedom of religion, expression and movement.

The two China-based companies were banned under the December 2021 Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which bars imports from Xinjiang or goods manufactured by identified companies.

The additions lift the total number of listed companies to 24.

RELATED Advocate: More needs to be done to hold China accountable for Uyghur genocide

Since U.S. Customs and Border Protection began enforcing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act in June of last year, 4,651 shipments valued at some $1.64 billion have been reviewed with nearly half being exports of electronics, according to CBP data.

Of those shipments, 872 have been denied entry to the United States.

Latest Headlines

Stolen SUV fleeing police plows into pedestrians in NYC, injuring 10
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stolen SUV fleeing police plows into pedestrians in NYC, injuring 10
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ten people were injured Tuesday evening when a driver fleeing police in a stolen vehicle plowed through a group of pedestrians in Manhattan.
U.S. pulls plug on incandescent light bulbs as new ban goes into effect
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. pulls plug on incandescent light bulbs as new ban goes into effect
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States has pulled the plug on incandescent light bulbs as a new ban went into effect Tuesday, forcing Americans to buy more efficient LEDs to save energy and cut carbon emissions.
Here are the key takeaways from Trump's third indictment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Here are the key takeaways from Trump's third indictment
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith found that former President Donald Trump "launched his criminal scheme" to steal the 2020 presidential election shortly after election day.
Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening on news that credit rating agency Fitch has downgraded the United States' "Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating" from its top-ranked AAA to AA+.
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri man was executed by lethal injection Tuesday for the 2002 kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old girl after defense attorneys sought clemency in a last-ditch appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Lawmakers divided over latest Trump indictment
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Lawmakers divided over latest Trump indictment
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Lawmakers' reactions to former President Donald Trump's latest indictment were mostly split along party lines, as Democrats supported the four federal charges and Republicans blasted the indictment as partisan justice.
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been criminally indicted for a third time with special counsel Jack Smith bringing charges in Washington alleging a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.
Ex-Michigan GOP attorney general nominee charged with voting machine tampering
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-Michigan GOP attorney general nominee charged with voting machine tampering
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Last year's Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general and a former state lawmaker are facing criminal charges in an alleged plot to access voting machines after the 2020 presidential election.
CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- CVS Health is laying off 5,000 employees in what the company describes as a cost-saving measure, according to a memo from CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch.
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver died Tuesday at age 71, one day after the governor's office announced that she had been hospitalized and was "unable to discharge the duties of acting governor."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement