U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2023 / 9:30 AM

CVS beats earnings, revenue expectations amid cost-cutting

By Doug Cunningham
CVS reported Wednesday that second quarter 2023 revenue was up but profits were down compared to the same quarter in 2022. The news comes a day after CVS announced 5,000 layoffs. Photo courtesy CVS
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- CVS Health Corporation reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue Wednesday amid cost-cutting efforts.

The company reported net income of $1.91 billion for the second quarter of 2023, down 37% from the same period in 2022 while revenue was up 10% to $88.9 billion.

Year-to-date CVS revenues for 2023 were up 10.6% to $174.2 billion. The company reported returning $795 million to shareholders via dividends during the three months ended June 30.

According to CVS, health services revenue of $46.22 billion was up 7.6% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, CVS's health insurance operations delivered $26.75 billion in revenue, up 17.6% over 2022's second quarter.

RELATED CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees

The CVS retail pharmacy division had revenue of $28.78 billion, also an increase of 7.6% from 2022.

"Our diversified business model delivered strong results this quarter," CVS CEO Karen S. Lynch said in a statement. "We continue to execute on our strategy to expand access to health services across our care delivery channels and strengthen our engagement with consumers to improve their health and well-being."

According to CVS, the drop in operating income for the quarter was "primarily due to the decrease in adjusted operating income ... a restructuring charge and acquisition-related transaction and integration costs recorded in the current year, as well as the absence of a $225 million pre-tax gain on the sale of PayFlex Holdings, Inc."

Adjusted operating income fell 10.4% for the 2023 second quarter driven "by declines in the Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments, partially offset by increases in the Health Services segment," CVS said.

The pre-tax restructuring charge for the quarter was $496 million.

The restructuring is being carried out to streamline operations following major acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health.

RELATED CVS, Walgreens to pay nearly $10 billion toward opioid litigation

The earnings report came on the heels of a Tuesday announcement CVS would slash 5,000 jobs in mostly corporate and "non-customer facing positions."

CVS said it completed the acquisition of Oak Street Health in May. That all-cash $10.6 billion deal announced in February added 600 primary caregivers and 169 medical centers in 21 states.

The Signifiy acquisition cost $8 billion and was announced in Sept. 2022.

In June CVS launched Caremark Cost Saver to help lower out-of-pocket drug costs.

CVS Health buys Oak Street Health in $10.6 billion cash deal

