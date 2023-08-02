Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2023 / 2:29 AM

Stolen SUV fleeing police plows into pedestrians in NYC, injuring 10

By Darryl Coote

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ten people were injured Tuesday evening when a driver fleeing police in a stolen vehicle plowed through a group of pedestrians in Manhattan.

Authorities told reporters during a press conference that the incident began shortly after 5:30 p.m. when uniformed officers were alerted to a reported stolen vehicle via a license plate reader.

Advertisement

The vehicle, a Illinois-plated Hyundai SUV, was reportedly stolen from the Bronx on Monday, and as the officers attempted to pull it over at 3rd Avenue and 33rd Street, the driver sped off after initially indicating it would comply with police orders.

The SUV first struck a bicyclist on Lexington Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets before hitting a 2016 Nissan yellow cab on the northeast corner of Lexington and 42nd, authorities said.

The vehicle then mounted the sidewalk, striking several pedestrians as it completed a U-turn within the intersection of 42nd and Lexington, which the SUV continued to drive the wrong way on before colliding with a black Toyota RAV4 and seemingly coming to a stop.

Civilians then detained the driver, identified as a 20-year-old man without a New York State driver's license, until the suspect was arrested by police.

Advertisement

Authorities said the incident is under investigation, but it does not appear to be terrorism related.

Of the 10 people injured, the most severe injury was a fractured ankle, with most victims sustaining minor abrasions and neck and back pain, authorities said, adding that all those injured were transported to local hospitals for further evaluation.

Read More

Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in 'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school Las Vegas man accused of killing roommate and living with body for 'extended period of time'

Latest Headlines

U.S. pulls plug on incandescent light bulbs as new ban goes into effect
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. pulls plug on incandescent light bulbs as new ban goes into effect
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States has pulled the plug on incandescent light bulbs as a new ban went into effect Tuesday, forcing Americans to buy more efficient LEDs to save energy and cut carbon emissions.
Here are the key takeaways from Trump's third indictment
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Here are the key takeaways from Trump's third indictment
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith found that former President Donald Trump "launched his criminal scheme" to steal the 2020 presidential election shortly after election day.
Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening on news that credit rating agency Fitch has downgraded the United States' "Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating" from its top-ranked AAA to AA+.
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri man was executed by lethal injection Tuesday for the 2002 kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old girl after defense attorneys sought clemency in a last-ditch appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Lawmakers divided over latest Trump indictment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lawmakers divided over latest Trump indictment
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Lawmakers' reactions to former President Donald Trump's latest indictment were mostly split along party lines, as Democrats supported the four federal charges and Republicans blasted the indictment as partisan justice.
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been criminally indicted for a third time with special counsel Jack Smith bringing charges in Washington alleging a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.
Ex-Michigan GOP attorney general nominee charged with voting machine tampering
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Michigan GOP attorney general nominee charged with voting machine tampering
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Last year's Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general and a former state lawmaker are facing criminal charges in an alleged plot to access voting machines after the 2020 presidential election.
CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- CVS Health is laying off 5,000 employees in what the company describes as a cost-saving measure, according to a memo from CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch.
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver died Tuesday at age 71, one day after the governor's office announced that she had been hospitalized and was "unable to discharge the duties of acting governor."
Marine sanctuary visitors will benefit from $50M in upgrades at 6 U.S. sites
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Marine sanctuary visitors will benefit from $50M in upgrades at 6 U.S. sites
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration have designated $50 million to upgrade six national marine sanctuaries, the NOAA announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement