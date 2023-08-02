Stolen SUV fleeing police plows into pedestrians in NYC, injuring 10

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ten people were injured Tuesday evening when a driver fleeing police in a stolen vehicle plowed through a group of pedestrians in Manhattan.

Authorities told reporters during a press conference that the incident began shortly after 5:30 p.m. when uniformed officers were alerted to a reported stolen vehicle via a license plate reader.

The vehicle, a Illinois-plated Hyundai SUV, was reportedly stolen from the Bronx on Monday, and as the officers attempted to pull it over at 3rd Avenue and 33rd Street, the driver sped off after initially indicating it would comply with police orders.

The SUV first struck a bicyclist on Lexington Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets before hitting a 2016 Nissan yellow cab on the northeast corner of Lexington and 42nd, authorities said.

The vehicle then mounted the sidewalk, striking several pedestrians as it completed a U-turn within the intersection of 42nd and Lexington, which the SUV continued to drive the wrong way on before colliding with a black Toyota RAV4 and seemingly coming to a stop.

Civilians then detained the driver, identified as a 20-year-old man without a New York State driver's license, until the suspect was arrested by police.

Authorities said the incident is under investigation, but it does not appear to be terrorism related.

Of the 10 people injured, the most severe injury was a fractured ankle, with most victims sustaining minor abrasions and neck and back pain, authorities said, adding that all those injured were transported to local hospitals for further evaluation.