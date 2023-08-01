Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver (pictured, 2018) died Tuesday at age 71. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver died Tuesday at age 71, one day after the governor's office announced that she had been hospitalized and was "unable to discharge the duties of acting governor." "Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened and distraught to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver" New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. Advertisement

Oliver was the first Black woman to serve as New Jersey's Assembly speaker and the second to lead a state assembly nationwide.

"When I selected her to be my running mate in 2017, Lt. Gov. Oliver was already a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She had already made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the General Assembly, and just the second Black woman in the nation's history to lead a house of a state legislature," Murphy said.

"She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color," he said.

Oliver was serving as acting governor as Murphy vacationed in Italy but was replaced by state Senate President Nick Scutari when she was hospitalized.

In March 2020, Oliver took over Murphy's responsibilities when he was receiving cancer treatment.

Oliver was known for public disputes with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, once calling him "mentally deranged."

Christie called Oliver's passing a "loss" for New Jersey.

"I will miss Sheila. She served as speaker in my first term, and we treated each other with kindness and respect. We got things done. She was a great person and partner," Christie tweeted Tuesday.