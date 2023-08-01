Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 4:15 PM

Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71

By Patrick Hilsman
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver (pictured, 2018) died Tuesday at age 71. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver (pictured, 2018) died Tuesday at age 71. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver died Tuesday at age 71, one day after the governor's office announced that she had been hospitalized and was "unable to discharge the duties of acting governor."

"Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened and distraught to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver" New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

Advertisement

Oliver was the first Black woman to serve as New Jersey's Assembly speaker and the second to lead a state assembly nationwide.

"When I selected her to be my running mate in 2017, Lt. Gov. Oliver was already a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She had already made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the General Assembly, and just the second Black woman in the nation's history to lead a house of a state legislature," Murphy said.

RELATED Judge says New Jersey must allow gay marriage; Gov. Christie to appeal

"She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color," he said.

Advertisement

Oliver was serving as acting governor as Murphy vacationed in Italy but was replaced by state Senate President Nick Scutari when she was hospitalized.

In March 2020, Oliver took over Murphy's responsibilities when he was receiving cancer treatment.

RELATED Poll: Booker likely to be New Jersey's next U.S. senator

Oliver was known for public disputes with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, once calling him "mentally deranged."

Christie called Oliver's passing a "loss" for New Jersey.

"I will miss Sheila. She served as speaker in my first term, and we treated each other with kindness and respect. We got things done. She was a great person and partner," Christie tweeted Tuesday.

RELATED Gov. Murphy signs EO making N.J. 'a safe haven for gender-affirming care'

Latest Headlines

CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
CVS Health to lay off 5,000 employees
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- CVS Health is laying off 5,000 employees in what the company describes as a cost-saving measure, according to a memo from CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch.
Marine sanctuary visitors will benefit from $50M in upgrades at 6 U.S. sites
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Marine sanctuary visitors will benefit from $50M in upgrades at 6 U.S. sites
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration have designated $50 million to upgrade six national marine sanctuaries, the NOAA announced Tuesday.
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The descendants of Henrietta Lacks announced on Tuesday that they have reached a confidential settlement with the biotech company Thermo Fisher over the use of cancer cells taken from her without her permission in 1951.
Ford picks up the pace on F-150 Lightning assembly after plant overhaul
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ford picks up the pace on F-150 Lightning assembly after plant overhaul
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ford said Tuesday it was on pace to triple the production capacity of its electric F-150 Lightning vehicle after a six-week retooling and expansion project at a Michigan plant.
U.S. job openings in June were the lowest in more than a year
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. job openings in June were the lowest in more than a year
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. policies aimed at slowing the economy appear to be taking effect, with a federal report Tuesday showing the number of job openings in June fell to its lowest in more than a year.
Amazon expands Amazon Clinic remote health service to all 50 states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Amazon expands Amazon Clinic remote health service to all 50 states
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon is expanding its remote health program, the company announced Tuesday. The program, dubbed Amazon Clinic, was introduced in November and according to the company, the service has 96% customer satisfaction.
Missouri prepares to execute man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Missouri prepares to execute man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri man will be executed by lethal injection Tuesday for the 2002 kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old girl while defense attorneys sought clemency in a last-ditch appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. limits Hungary's participation in visa waiver program
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. limits Hungary's participation in visa waiver program
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sharply limited Hungary's participation in a visa waiver program, citing security issues caused by years of relaxing citizenship policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
U.S. sanctions Bosnian Serb officials accused of undermining Dayton Accords
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Bosnian Serb officials accused of undermining Dayton Accords
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States has slapped sanctions on four high-level Bosnian Serb officials, as the Biden administration continues to punish those it accuses of undermining the peace agreement that ended the bloody Bosnian War.
U.S. sanctions 20 people accused of supporting ISIS, al-Qaida in Maldives
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 20 people accused of supporting ISIS, al-Qaida in Maldives
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted 20 people accused of financially supporting the operations of the Islamic State and al-Qaida in the Maldives.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
Judge denies Donald Trump legal request to end Georgia election interference probe
Judge denies Donald Trump legal request to end Georgia election interference probe
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement