Ford picks up the pace on F-150 Lightning assembly after plant overhaul

Ford plans to triple production capacity of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan to meet rising customer demand, the company said Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Ford Motor Company

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ford said Tuesday it was on pace to triple the production capacity of its electric F-150 Lightning vehicle after a six-week retooling and expansion project at a Michigan plant. Headwinds are apparent in the electric vehicle market, with competitors lowering prices in an effort to increase market share. Advertisement

"Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers," Marin Gjaja, a chief customer officer at Ford said last month. "We've continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning."

The company said Tuesday the price adjustment has led to a threefold increase in traffic to its website and a sixfold increase in orders, warranting a surge in assembly activity.

Idled for six weeks for expansion and retooling, Ford said it expects to meet the increase in demand from production at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich. With the overhaul, manufacturing capacity tripled and Ford expects production to reach 150,000 units later this year.

"We are all looking forward to getting these F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers -- from the U.S. to Norway," said Debbie Manzano, director of manufacturing, Ford.

An F-150 Lightning caught fire near a Dearborn plant during a pre-delivery quality inspection in February, damaging two nearby vehicles. Ford had suspended production and shipment of the pickups until a joint review with South Korean battery manufacturing SK On was completed.

The F-150 Lightning was the North American Truck of the Year in December. About 18,000 of the trucks were sold last year.

Ford's focus on electric pickups is in line with the company's ambitious plan to electrify all its makes. The company has vowed to spend more than $50 billion across the globe to do so.

