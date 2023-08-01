Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 12:55 PM

Ford picks up the pace on F-150 Lightning assembly after plant overhaul

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Ford plans to triple production capacity of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan to meet rising customer demand, the company said Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Ford Motor Company
Ford plans to triple production capacity of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan to meet rising customer demand, the company said Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Ford Motor Company

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ford said Tuesday it was on pace to triple the production capacity of its electric F-150 Lightning vehicle after a six-week retooling and expansion project at a Michigan plant.

Headwinds are apparent in the electric vehicle market, with competitors lowering prices in an effort to increase market share.

Advertisement

"Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers," Marin Gjaja, a chief customer officer at Ford said last month. "We've continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning."

The company said Tuesday the price adjustment has led to a threefold increase in traffic to its website and a sixfold increase in orders, warranting a surge in assembly activity.

RELATED Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network

Idled for six weeks for expansion and retooling, Ford said it expects to meet the increase in demand from production at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich. With the overhaul, manufacturing capacity tripled and Ford expects production to reach 150,000 units later this year.

Advertisement

"We are all looking forward to getting these F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers -- from the U.S. to Norway," said Debbie Manzano, director of manufacturing, Ford.

An F-150 Lightning caught fire near a Dearborn plant during a pre-delivery quality inspection in February, damaging two nearby vehicles. Ford had suspended production and shipment of the pickups until a joint review with South Korean battery manufacturing SK On was completed.

RELATED Ford to slash prices of EV F-150 Lightning pickup by up to $10,000

The F-150 Lightning was the North American Truck of the Year in December. About 18,000 of the trucks were sold last year.

Ford's focus on electric pickups is in line with the company's ambitious plan to electrify all its makes. The company has vowed to spend more than $50 billion across the globe to do so.

RELATED GM joins rival Ford in partnering with Tesla for EV charging

Latest Headlines

Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The descendants of Henrietta Lacks announced on Tuesday that they have reached a confidential settlement with the biotech company Thermo Fisher over the use of cancer cells taken from her without her permission in 1951.
U.S. job openings in June were the lowest in more than a year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. job openings in June were the lowest in more than a year
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. policies aimed at slowing the economy appear to be taking effect, with a federal report Tuesday showing the number of job openings in June fell to its lowest in more than a year.
Amazon expands Amazon Clinic remote health service to all 50 states
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon expands Amazon Clinic remote health service to all 50 states
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon is expanding its remote health program, the company announced Tuesday. The program, dubbed Amazon Clinic, was introduced in November and according to the company, the service has 96% customer satisfaction.
Missouri prepares to execute man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Missouri prepares to execute man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri man will be executed by lethal injection Tuesday for the 2002 kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old girl while defense attorneys sought clemency in a last-ditch appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. limits Hungary's participation in visa waiver program
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. limits Hungary's participation in visa waiver program
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sharply limited Hungary's participation in a visa waiver program, citing security issues caused by years of relaxing citizenship policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
U.S. sanctions Bosnian Serb officials accused of undermining Dayton Accords
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Bosnian Serb officials accused of undermining Dayton Accords
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States has slapped sanctions on four high-level Bosnian Serb officials, as the Biden administration continues to punish those it accuses of undermining the peace agreement that ended the bloody Bosnian War.
U.S. sanctions 20 people accused of supporting ISIS, al-Qaida in Maldives
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 20 people accused of supporting ISIS, al-Qaida in Maldives
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted 20 people accused of financially supporting the operations of the Islamic State and al-Qaida in the Maldives.
Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The driver who ran over six migrant workers in a North Carolina Walmart parking lot turned himself into police Monday night, stating the crash was an accident.
Democratic senators demand DOJ sue fossil fuel industry over climate change
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Democratic senators demand DOJ sue fossil fuel industry over climate change
July 31 (UPI) -- Four Democratic senators are demanding the Justice Department sue the fossil fuel industry for its decades-long "campaign to mislead consumers and discredit climate science in pursuit of massive profits."
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
July 31 (UPI) -- Police in Memphis shot a man who opened fire outside of a Jewish school Monday, after the suspect failed to get inside a building, preventing what officers called "a potential mass shooting situation."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
Idaho 'doomsday cult' mom Lori Vallow Daybell gets life in murder of her 2 children
Idaho 'doomsday cult' mom Lori Vallow Daybell gets life in murder of her 2 children
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement