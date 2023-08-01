Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 11:17 AM

Amazon expands Amazon Clinic remote health service to all 50 states

By Patrick Hilsman
Amazon announced Tuesday that its remote health service, dubbed Amazon Clinic, will be available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon on Tuesday announced its remote health program is available throughout the United States.

The program, dubbed Amazon Clinic, was introduced in November and offers direct access to doctors through video visits on the Amazon app and Amazon.com nationwide in addition to message-based consultations in 34 states.

"Today, we're excited to announce that Amazon Clinic is now available to customers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., offering more people easy access to licensed clinicians for virtual care," Amazon Clinic Chief Medical Officer and General Manager Nworah Ayogu. said in a statement Tuesday.

The program initially launched in 32 states and has since garnered a 96% customer satisfaction rating.

RELATED Woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered

Under the program, customers select from a range of conditions including acne, allergies, acid reflux, erectile disfunction and hair loss then choose from a list of licensed providers before being connected to a clinician that can issue a treatment plan and send prescriptions to the pharmacy of the patient's choice.

It also provides plans and prescriptions for birth control, excluding intrauterine devices.

"Amazon Clinic removes barriers by helping customers treat their everyday health concerns wherever they are, at any time of day. And they can see the cost before they start the visit," Ayogu said.

The news comes after Amazon in February reached a deal with San Francisco-based One Medicine which it said would expand its ability to provide customers with 24/7 video and messaging chats with clinicians.

Amazon Clinic expands on the company's healthcare services including Amazon Pharmacy, which launched in 2020 and allowed customers to look up prices for medications and transfer their prescriptions.

In January, the company announced RxPass, a $5 monthly addition to Amazon Prime memberships allowing patients to access generic medication for about 80 conditions.

RELATED Meta, Microsoft, Amazon joint maps venture shares first open dataset

"By creating a healthcare experience that is transparent and simple, we hope to make healthcare more accessible for all. We're excited to bring Amazon Clinic to even more customers, and we're working hard to make even more conditions available for treatment in the coming months," Ayogu said.

