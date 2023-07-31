Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 31, 2023 / 10:39 AM

Retail gasoline prices spike on refinery issues, Saudi production restraint

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Excessive heat is starting to take a toll on the nation's refineries. That, on top of production restraint from the likes of Saudi Arabia, is spilling down to the consumer level by way of elevated retail gasoline prices. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Excessive heat is starting to take a toll on the nation's refineries. That, on top of production restraint from the likes of Saudi Arabia, is spilling down to the consumer level by way of elevated retail gasoline prices. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Apart from the general spike in commodity prices that's elevated retail-level gasoline prices, the U.S. heat wave may be limiting refinery production and supporting higher prices at the pump, data show.

The price at the pump barely moved during the weekend. Travel club AAA listed a national average retail price of $3.76 per gallon for Monday, only a fraction of a percent higher than Friday's average but 22 cents per gallon higher than this time last month.

Advertisement

Much of the recent spike in the price at the pump has to do with increased travel demand during the summer and trend higher for crude oil prices. Crude oil prices account for the bulk of what consumers see at the pump and, at $85 per barrel for the global benchmark Brent, prices are nearly 14% higher from the start of July.

On the crude oil side, production restraint from the likes of Saudi Arabia is supporting higher prices and the market may be running at 2 million barrels per day less than what demand indicators would support.

RELATED Lower second quarter energy prices hit Shell's profits hard

Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, said recently that demand for road fuels was actually a bit tepid relative to year-ago levels because of the recent heatwave. In the U.S. market, prices may be getting further support because of refinery issues.

Advertisement

"(W)hile the heat may be keeping some folks home, it also suppresses refinery production, according to experts," he said.

An excessive heat warning is in place for much of Louisiana, with the "feels like" temperature expected at 113 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. One of the larger refineries in the U.S. south, Exxon's facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, may be offline for several weeks after an unplanned outage was reported last week.

RELATED Global crude oil demand could hit a record this year, the IEA says

Louisiana gas prices stood at $3.35, up 15 cents from week-ago levels and 27 cents higher than this time last month.

A mid-July forecast from the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the Energy Department, put the national average at $3.40 for the year, down 57 cents from the 2022 average.

RELATED Small bounce in gas prices expected from Saudi production cuts

Latest Headlines

Teamsters say Yellow creased operations, filing for bankruptcy
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Teamsters say Yellow creased operations, filing for bankruptcy
July 31 (UPI) -- The Teamsters Union announced on Monday that it received legal notice that the trucking company Yellow Corp. has filed for bankruptcy and stop operations.
Trump property manager to be arraigned in classified documents probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump property manager to be arraigned in classified documents probe
July 31 (UPI) -- The property manager at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate will appear in court Monday to answer to federal charges filed last week in the classified documents probe against the former president.
Section of Olympic National Park closed after child survives rare cougar attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Section of Olympic National Park closed after child survives rare cougar attack
July 31 (UPI) -- Officials have closed a section of Washington's Olympic National Park after an 8-year-old child camping with its family at Lake Angeles survived a rare cougar attack over the weekend.
Police: Six migrants intentionally run over in N.C. Walmart parking lot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police: Six migrants intentionally run over in N.C. Walmart parking lot
July 31 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said six migrant workers were intentionally run over by a White man driving a sport utility vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
Sen. Chris Murphy: Justice Alito is 'stunningly wrong' about Senate authority
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Sen. Chris Murphy: Justice Alito is 'stunningly wrong' about Senate authority
July 30 (UPI) -- Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Ct., has sharp criticism for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after Alito claimed the Senate does not have the authority to hold the high court to a code of conduct.
President Biden's SAVE student loan repayment plan launches beta site
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
President Biden's SAVE student loan repayment plan launches beta site
July 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education is launching a beta website to accept student loan payment applications under the Biden administration's new SAVE Plan on Sunday.
Houston ISD to convert libraries into disciplinary centers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Houston ISD to convert libraries into disciplinary centers
July 29 (UPI) -- The Houston Independent School District, the largest public school system in Texas, will convert libraries into disciplinary centers.
Las Vegas man accused of killing roommate and living with body for 'extended period of time'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Las Vegas man accused of killing roommate and living with body for 'extended period of time'
July 30 (UPI) -- A 31-year-old Las Vegas man is accused of killing his female roommate and living with her dead body for months.
Arkansas law that would allow librarians to be criminally charged blocked by federal judge
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Arkansas law that would allow librarians to be criminally charged blocked by federal judge
July 30 (UPI) -- A new law that was set to go into effect Tuesday and allow for librarians to be criminally charged for offering "harmful" materials has been blocked by a federal judge.
Woman charged in suspected murder plot against former Auburn football player husband
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Woman charged in suspected murder plot against former Auburn football player husband
July 30 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman and two others have been charged in the Caribbean for allegedly plotting to kill her estranged husband, former Auburn football player Robert Shiver.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman charged in suspected murder plot against former Auburn football player husband
Woman charged in suspected murder plot against former Auburn football player husband
Las Vegas man accused of killing roommate and living with body for 'extended period of time'
Las Vegas man accused of killing roommate and living with body for 'extended period of time'
President Biden's SAVE student loan repayment plan launches beta site
President Biden's SAVE student loan repayment plan launches beta site
Sen. Chris Murphy: Justice Alito is 'stunningly wrong' about Senate authority
Sen. Chris Murphy: Justice Alito is 'stunningly wrong' about Senate authority
Ukraine hits Moscow with drone strikes, Zelensky claims war 'returning to Russia'
Ukraine hits Moscow with drone strikes, Zelensky claims war 'returning to Russia'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement