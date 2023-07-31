Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 31, 2023 / 4:17 PM

NIH announces start of Phase 2 clinical trials for 4 long COVID treatments

By Don Jacobson
U.S. researchers concentrating on four possible treatments for long COVID (like that pictured being analyzed at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in 2020) are kicking off Phase 2 clinical trials this week. File Photo by Walter Reed Army Institute of Research
U.S. researchers concentrating on four possible treatments for long COVID (like that pictured being analyzed at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in 2020) are kicking off Phase 2 clinical trials this week. File Photo by Walter Reed Army Institute of Research | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Federal health officials on Monday kicked off enrollment for at least four potential treatments for long COVID and said additional trials for at least seven more treatments are coming soon.

The new trials are coming as part of the National Institutes of Health's RECOVER Initiative, a large, nationwide research program designed to understand, treat and prevent long COVID, officials said in a statement.

Advertisement

Long COVID is marked by long-term symptoms after infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. With more than 200 different symptoms reported, however, it has become apparent that a "one-size-fits-all" treatment likely will not work, making progress on tackling the disease frustratingly slow.

The most common symptoms of long COVID include a fast-beating heart, "brain fog," hair loss, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, joint pain and obesity.

RELATED WHO: Up to 36 million people in Europe may have long COVID

"We know that when patients are suffering, we can never move fast enough," said Acting NIH Director Lawrence Tabak. "NIH is committed to a highly coordinated and scientifically rigorous approach to find treatments that will provide relief for the millions of people living with long COVID."

The upcoming Phase 2 trials will focus on potential treatments for four different aspects of long COVID, including "viral persistence," in which the virus stays in the body and causes the immune system to malfunction, and "cognitive dysfunction," including brain fog, memory problems and difficulty with attention, thinking clearly and problem solving.

Advertisement

Other long COVID aspects targeted for clinical trials include changes in sleep patterns or ability to sleep after having COVID-19, and problems in the autonomic nervous system, which controls a range of bodily functions, including heart rate, breathing and digestive system activity.

RELATED Diabetes drug metformin may cut risk of long COVID

Additional trials testing seven more possible long COVID treatments are slated to begin in "the coming months," NIH officials said Monday.

Funding for the quartet of Phase 2 trials (which test for safety and efficacy) is coming through $1.15 billion awarded to the NIH to research treatments for long COVID approved by Congress in 2020.

RELATED Experimental drug vorasidenib shows promise for treating glioma brain tumors

Latest Headlines

Idaho 'doomsday cult' mom Lori Vallow Daybell gets life in murder of her 2 children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Idaho 'doomsday cult' mom Lori Vallow Daybell gets life in murder of her 2 children
July 31 (UPI) -- An Idaho judge on Monday sentenced Lori Vallow Daybell to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of murdering her two children as part of what prosecutors called a "doomsday cult."
Alabama poultry workers' rise in tuberculosis cases prompts call for testing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alabama poultry workers' rise in tuberculosis cases prompts call for testing
July 31 (UPI) -- Alabama health officials are testing for tuberculosis in four counties after seven confirmed and suspected cases have been identified among people working in poultry plants in those areas.
Trump property manager released on $100,000 bond after first documents case hearing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump property manager released on $100,000 bond after first documents case hearing
July 31 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property manager was released on $100,000 bond on Monday after his initial court appearance in a superseding indictment in federal court.
U.S. identifies three new areas for potential offshore wind energy development
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. identifies three new areas for potential offshore wind energy development
July 31 (UPI) -- If fully developed, new acreage in the U.S. territorial waters of the Atlantic Ocean could support at least four gigawatts of offshore wind energy, the government said Monday.
First newly constructed nuclear power plant in 30 years goes online in Georgia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First newly constructed nuclear power plant in 30 years goes online in Georgia
July 31 (UPI) -- Southern U.S. utility company Georgia Power said Monday it started commercial operations at the new unit of a nuclear power plant, the first such facility to come online in the country in more than 30 years.
Teamsters say Yellow ceased operations, filing for bankruptcy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Teamsters say Yellow ceased operations, filing for bankruptcy
July 31 (UPI) -- The Teamsters Union announced on Monday that it received legal notice that the trucking company Yellow Corp. has filed for bankruptcy and stop operations.
Retail gas prices spike on refinery issues, Saudi production restraint
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Retail gas prices spike on refinery issues, Saudi production restraint
July 31 (UPI) -- Apart from the general spike in commodity prices that's elevated retail gasoline prices, the U.S. heat wave may be limiting refinery production and supporting higher prices at the pump, data show.
Section of Olympic National Park closed after child survives rare cougar attack
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Section of Olympic National Park closed after child survives rare cougar attack
July 31 (UPI) -- Officials have closed a section of Washington's Olympic National Park after an 8-year-old child camping with its family at Lake Angeles survived a rare cougar attack over the weekend.
Police: Six migrants intentionally run over in N.C. Walmart parking lot
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Police: Six migrants intentionally run over in N.C. Walmart parking lot
July 31 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said six migrant workers were intentionally run over by a White man driving a sport utility vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
Sen. Chris Murphy: Justice Alito is 'stunningly wrong' about Senate authority
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Sen. Chris Murphy: Justice Alito is 'stunningly wrong' about Senate authority
July 30 (UPI) -- Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Ct., has sharp criticism for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after Alito claimed the Senate does not have the authority to hold the high court to a code of conduct.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

President Biden's SAVE student loan repayment plan launches beta site
President Biden's SAVE student loan repayment plan launches beta site
Police: Six migrants intentionally run over in N.C. Walmart parking lot
Police: Six migrants intentionally run over in N.C. Walmart parking lot
Sen. Chris Murphy: Justice Alito is 'stunningly wrong' about Senate authority
Sen. Chris Murphy: Justice Alito is 'stunningly wrong' about Senate authority
Ukraine hits Moscow with drone strikes, Zelensky claims war 'returning to Russia'
Ukraine hits Moscow with drone strikes, Zelensky claims war 'returning to Russia'
China says Taiwan is turning into a 'powder keg' and 'ammunition depot'
China says Taiwan is turning into a 'powder keg' and 'ammunition depot'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement