Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 31, 2023 / 8:49 PM

Contact with NASA's Voyager 2 probe severed by technical glitch

By Don Jacobson
NASA's twin Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft were launched in 1977 and both are now in interstellar space. NASA says communication with Voyager 2 has been disrupted due a technical glitch. File Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA's twin Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft were launched in 1977 and both are now in interstellar space. NASA says communication with Voyager 2 has been disrupted due a technical glitch. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Communications with the far-flung Voyager 2 space probe have been temporarily severed due to unintended consequences resulting from routine commands, NASA says.

The U.S. space agency revealed Friday it no longer is able to communicate with the pioneering spacecraft launched in 1977 and meant to serve as an ambassador of human civilization to any extraterrestrial intelligence it may encounter.

Advertisement

"A series of planned commands sent to NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft on July 21 inadvertently caused the antenna to point 2 degrees away from Earth," NASA said in a mission update. "As a result, Voyager 2 is currently unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth."

Scientists think the situation is only temporary because the craft is programmed to auto-correct its orientation several times each year in order to keep its antenna pointed toward Earth. Its next planned reorientation is set for Oct. 15.

RELATED Pioneer 11, launched 50 years ago, helped solve mysteries of the universe

Voyager 2 is currently in interstellar space, located almost 12.4 billion miles from Earth. The glitch, however, has rendered it unable to with the ground antennas of NASA's Deep Space Network.

Its twin, Voyager 1, is almost 15 billion miles from Earth and continues to operate normally. It has the distinction of being the farthest human-made object from Earth and the first to reach interstellar space.

Advertisement

The craft are probably best known for carrying "Golden Records," a kind of time capsule intended to communicate the story of humankind to extraterrestrials. The messages are embedded on 12-inch, gold-plated "phonograph records" containing sounds and images selected to portray the diversity of life and culture on Earth, according to NASA.

RELATED NASA repairs issue with Voyager 1 space probe

The Voyager spacecrafts remain beloved by the public and scientists because of their optimistic and idealistic missions. Their enduring appeal are evident in popular culture, with fictionalized versions of the probes appearing in first Star Trek film in 1979 and in the 1984 film Starman, in which one was responsible for bringing a benign alien played by Jeff Bridges to Earth.

Voyager 2 also remains the only spacecraft to pass close to the two outermost planets in the solar system -- Uranus in 1986 and Neptune in 1989.

RELATED 45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away

Latest Headlines

Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
July 31 (UPI) -- Republicans blasted President Joe Biden's decision Monday to keep the headquarters of U.S. Space Command in Colorado, after reversing former President Donald Trump's plan to move it to Alabama.
White House board urges reauthorization of controversial surveillance law
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House board urges reauthorization of controversial surveillance law
July 31 (UPI) -- An independent board advising the White House on intelligence matters has urged the reauthorization of the controversial Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in a report released Monday.
DOJ gets another request to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flights
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOJ gets another request to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flights
July 31 (UPI) -- Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois, who represents Martha's Vineyard where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew 49 migrants last year, is calling on the Justice Department to investigate the transfer.
Judge denies Donald Trump legal request to end Georgia election interference probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge denies Donald Trump legal request to end Georgia election interference probe
July 31 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge on Monday shot down an attempt by former President Donald Trump to quash an investigation into his alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
NIH announces start of Phase 2 clinical trials for 4 long COVID treatments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NIH announces start of Phase 2 clinical trials for 4 long COVID treatments
July 31 (UPI) -- Federal health officials on Monday kicked off enrollment for at least four potential treatments for long COVID and said additional trials for at least seven more treatments are coming soon.
Idaho 'doomsday cult' mom Lori Vallow Daybell gets life in murder of her 2 children
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Idaho 'doomsday cult' mom Lori Vallow Daybell gets life in murder of her 2 children
July 31 (UPI) -- An Idaho judge on Monday sentenced Lori Vallow Daybell to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of murdering her two children as part of what prosecutors called a "doomsday cult."
Alabama poultry workers' rise in tuberculosis cases prompts call for testing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Alabama poultry workers' rise in tuberculosis cases prompts call for testing
July 31 (UPI) -- Alabama health officials are testing for tuberculosis in four counties after seven confirmed and suspected cases have been identified among people working in poultry plants in those areas.
Trump property manager released on $100,000 bond after first documents case hearing
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump property manager released on $100,000 bond after first documents case hearing
July 31 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property manager was released on $100,000 bond on Monday after his initial court appearance in a superseding indictment in federal court.
U.S. identifies three new areas for potential offshore wind energy development
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. identifies three new areas for potential offshore wind energy development
July 31 (UPI) -- If fully developed, new acreage in the U.S. territorial waters of the Atlantic Ocean could support at least four gigawatts of offshore wind energy, the government said Monday.
First newly constructed nuclear power plant in 30 years goes online in Georgia
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First newly constructed nuclear power plant in 30 years goes online in Georgia
July 31 (UPI) -- Southern U.S. utility company Georgia Power said Monday it started commercial operations at the new unit of a nuclear power plant, the first such facility to come online in the country in more than 30 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Six migrants intentionally run over in N.C. Walmart parking lot
Police: Six migrants intentionally run over in N.C. Walmart parking lot
Britain unveils controversial plan to issue hundreds of new North Sea drilling licenses
Britain unveils controversial plan to issue hundreds of new North Sea drilling licenses
Idaho 'doomsday cult' mom Lori Vallow Daybell gets life in murder of her 2 children
Idaho 'doomsday cult' mom Lori Vallow Daybell gets life in murder of her 2 children
Cargo ship burning off Dutch coast towed to new location in North Sea
Cargo ship burning off Dutch coast towed to new location in North Sea
Tit-for-tat attacks kill 3 in Kryvyi Rih, Kherson; 2 in Donetsk, Ukraine
Tit-for-tat attacks kill 3 in Kryvyi Rih, Kherson; 2 in Donetsk, Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement