July 29, 2023 / 6:33 PM

Houston ISD to convert libraries into disciplinary centers

By Adam Schrader
Dr. Seuss children's books are on display and for sale at Strand book store in New York City on March 2, 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Houston Independent School District, the largest public school system in Texas, will convert libraries into disciplinary centers.

New Superintendent Mike Miles, who was tapped to head the school district after the Texas government took it over this spring, announced the change earlier this summer, KTRK reported.

Miles has created a special subsect of Houston ISD, known as the New Education System, according to its website. The NES is a listing of "priority schools" that will receive extra resources.

For example, teachers in such schools will receive starting salaries of $81,4000 and a $10,000 stipend along with performance incentives, according to a news release in June. The minimum pay for new teachers in the state of Texas is $33,660.

The change would eliminate librarian and media specialist positions at the 28 underperforming schools originally targeted to be overhauled under the NES program. Officials would also review 57 additional schools that opted into NES on a case-by-case basis.

A petition has since been started to prevent the transformation of libraries into disciplinary centers.

"Libraries play an essential role in promoting literacy and critical thinking, providing a space where students can explore new ideas, expand their horizons, and develop into well-rounded individuals," the petition reads.

"Transforming these spaces into detention centers not only dilutes their educational significance but also perpetuates negative stereotypes about learning, hindering the positive impact libraries can have on students' lives."

Earlier this month, the school district announced it would also hire more police officers and increase salaries and sign-on bonuses for law enforcement at the schools.

The salary was increased for an 11-month officer to $54,000 and for a 12-month officer to $63,800 with annual bonuses.

Beyond the changes at Houston's schools, Miles has received criticism for alleged unprofessionalism. The superintendent, who took over the district in June, missed the public comment section of a board meeting, leading a crowd of teachers and parents to give him "an earful," KHOU reported.

"Our elected board members would never allow any superintendent to miss public comment," teacher Michelle Williams said. "It sends a message of disrespect and unprofessionalism on his part."

The Texas Education Agency, which reports to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, announced the intervention earlier this year and said it would abide by state law. Democrats view the move as a hostile takeover to push the state toward a charter school-based system.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner previously called the takeover "troubling" and said "it's not unexpected."

Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner

Florida judge rejects Disney bid to dismiss lawsuit over theme park
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida judge rejects Disney bid to dismiss lawsuit over theme park
July 29 (UPI) -- A state judge in Florida has rejected Disney's request to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the entertainment giant by an oversight board relating to a battle for authority over the Disney World theme park.
Federal judge dismisses Trump's 'big lie' defamation lawsuit against CNN
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses Trump's 'big lie' defamation lawsuit against CNN
July 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against CNN by Donald Trump in which the former president claimed the news network defamed him by associating him with Nazi Germany.
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing surpasses $1 billion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing surpasses $1 billion
July 29 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's upcoming drawing has surpassed $1 billion for the fifth time in history after Friday's draw failed to produce a grand prize winner.
Multiple rounds of severe storms to ride periphery of U.S. heat dome
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Multiple rounds of severe storms to ride periphery of U.S. heat dome
Multiple rounds of powerful thunderstorms are likely to erupt across the central United States, riding around a persistent "heat dome" of high pressure, forecasters said Saturday.
U.S., Australia declare alliance 'never stronger' at Brisbane conference
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Australia declare alliance 'never stronger' at Brisbane conference
July 29 (UPI) -- The United States will continue to help Australia enhance capabilities at some of its northern military bases, including the development of new missile systems, officials from both countries announced Saturday.
Supreme Court temporarily reinstates U.S. 'ghost gun' regulations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court temporarily reinstates U.S. 'ghost gun' regulations
July 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Sameul Alito has temporarily halted a lower court's decision to block the implementation of the Biden administration's regulations on so-called "ghost guns."
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
July 29 (UPI) -- Police is Seattle said Saturday they are investigating a mass shooting incident in which five people were injured during a community outreach event in the city's Rainier Beach neighborhood.
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly acknowledged his 4-year-old granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts, for the first time.
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
Des Moines, IOWA, July 29 (UPI) -- Fentanyl, border security, China and President Joe Biden were the common topics among 13 Republican presidential candidates Friday at the Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.
Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
July 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday proposed a new rule to increase energy efficiency standards in new passenger cars and light trucks.
