Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2023 / 5:11 PM

Florida judge rejects Disney bid to dismiss lawsuit over theme park

By Adam Schrader
The fireworks show titled "Enchantment" is displayed for the first time in Magic Kingdom Park during the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort on Sept. 30, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The fireworks show titled "Enchantment" is displayed for the first time in Magic Kingdom Park during the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort on Sept. 30, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- A state judge in Florida has rejected Disney's request to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the entertainment giant by an oversight board relating to a battle for authority over the Disney World theme park, the state's largest employer.

Judge Margaret Schreiber issued her decision on Friday in the latest round of legal battles between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Advertisement

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District had filed the lawsuit against Disney in May, claiming that a deal the company quietly made with a previous board earlier this year regarding the Reedy Creek Improvement District should not be valid.

The state lawsuit is different from the federal First Amendment lawsuit Disney has filed against Florida and is the latest development in a standoff.

RELATED Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner

Disney had argued in its petition to the court that the lawsuit was moot because the Florida Legislature passed a law that nullified the deal after DeSantis eliminated the Reedy Creek Improvement District and reestablished it as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

"The validity of these agreements is clearly a question of great public importance," Schreiber wrote in her decision, which was obtained by UPI.

Advertisement

She added the agreements between the former Reedy Creek and Disney "contradict the Legislature's policies" and, if valid, would allow Disney to control all development rights and land use regulations in what she called "one of the most heavily visited areas in Central Florida."

RELATED For decades, artist Eduardo Kac has been laser-focused on sending hologram project into space

"These issues implicate matters of the State's sovereignty and are of great interest to its economy and citizenry," Schreiber wrote.

Disney believes the federal lawsuit should be settled before the state one.

That lawsuit stems from DeSantis' treatment of the company after Disney's former chief executive officer criticized a state law often referred to as the "Don't Say Gay" law.

RELATED Florida school principal, staffers reassigned for failing to report alleged sexual assault

The lawsuit bans teachers from instructing students on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Latest Headlines

Federal judge dismisses Trump's 'big lie' defamation lawsuit against CNN
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge dismisses Trump's 'big lie' defamation lawsuit against CNN
July 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against CNN by Donald Trump in which the former president claimed the news network defamed him by associating him with Nazi Germany.
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing surpasses $1 billion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing surpasses $1 billion
July 29 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's upcoming drawing has surpassed $1 billion for the fifth time in history after Friday's draw failed to produce a grand prize winner.
Multiple rounds of severe storms to ride periphery of U.S. heat dome
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Multiple rounds of severe storms to ride periphery of U.S. heat dome
Multiple rounds of powerful thunderstorms are likely to erupt across the central United States, riding around a persistent "heat dome" of high pressure, forecasters said Saturday.
U.S., Australia declare alliance 'never stronger' at Brisbane conference
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S., Australia declare alliance 'never stronger' at Brisbane conference
July 29 (UPI) -- The United States will continue to help Australia enhance capabilities at some of its northern military bases, including the development of new missile systems, officials from both countries announced Saturday.
Supreme Court temporarily reinstates U.S. 'ghost gun' regulations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court temporarily reinstates U.S. 'ghost gun' regulations
July 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Sameul Alito has temporarily halted a lower court's decision to block the implementation of the Biden administration's regulations on so-called "ghost guns."
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
July 29 (UPI) -- Police is Seattle said Saturday they are investigating a mass shooting incident in which five people were injured during a community outreach event in the city's Rainier Beach neighborhood.
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly acknowledged his 4-year-old granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts, for the first time.
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
Des Moines, IOWA, July 29 (UPI) -- Fentanyl, border security, China and President Joe Biden were the common topics among 13 Republican presidential candidates Friday at the Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.
Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
July 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday proposed a new rule to increase energy efficiency standards in new passenger cars and light trucks.
Federal judge temporarily blocks Montana's ban on drag shows
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Montana's ban on drag shows
July 28 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Montana's new law banning some drag performances pending a legal challenge to the legislation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
Destroyer named for Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient to be christened
Destroyer named for Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient to be christened
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement