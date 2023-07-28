Walmart and PesiCo team up on $120 million sustainability initiative

Walmart and PepsiCo are teaming up for a $120 million project to promote sustainability. File Photo by TaurusEmerald/ Wikimedia Commons

July 28 (UPI) -- Walmart and PepsiCo are joining forces for an initiative to promote sustainable development. The project will set aside $120 million to support regenerative agriculture on 2 million acres of designated land. The project is expected to last seven years and has the goal of reducing greenhouse gases by about 4 million metric tons by 2030. Advertisement

Both companies have characterized the initiative as good for farmers and business as well as for sustainability.

"Farmers know their business better than anyone else, and what we hear from them is that for regenerative agriculture to make business sense, three things need to happen. They need economic support, social and cultural support, and agronomic support," PepsiCo chief sustainability officer Jim Andrew said in a press release.

"This strategic collaboration with Walmart will advance our shared goal to have farmers' backs as they transform farming in a way that benefits the planet and people."

PepsiCo has adopted what it calls "PepsiCo Positive" goals, which include reducing greenhouse gases by 40% and implementing sustainable agricultural practices on 7 million acres of land by 2030.

Jane Ewing, Walmart's senior vice president for sustainability, said the initiative would serve as an example for further sustainability goals.

"This collaboration with PepsiCo is a great example of how we are prioritizing the expansion of regenerative agricultural practices among farmers across North America so that we can continue to make quality products affordable and accessible for customers," Ewing said.

"This collaboration aims to help elevate farmer livelihoods, engage them on how to more sustainably manage soil heath, increase yields and create a model that others can mimic across other product categories, including encouraging additional investments in regenerative agriculture by other brands."

Walmart has set sustainability goals that include switching to 100% sustainable energy by 2035 and "zeroing out emissions" from all the company's vehicles.