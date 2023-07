The U.S. Navy will christen a new Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer (similar to the USS Benfold, pictured) as the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. in Bath, Maine, on Saturday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy will christen a new Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer as the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. at the General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, on Saturday. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. with remarks from Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro. Advertisement

The ship is named for Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor recipient who briefly served as assistant secretary of the Navy. Barnum will deliver remarks at Saturday's ceremony.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills also will deliver remarks, along with Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King.

The ship, with the designation DDG 124, will be christened by its sponsor, Martha Hill, who is Barnum's wife, by the breaking of a bottle of sparkling wine across its bow.

Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers are designed to carry guided missiles that can be deployed against air and ground targets. The ships also are designed for anti-submarine warfare.

The keel of the ship was laid in 2021.

"Col. Barnum has spent his life in service to our country, and it is an honor to lay the keel of his ship," DDG 51 class program manager Capt. Seth Miller said during a ceremony at the time.