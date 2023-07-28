1/3

Chevron on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $6 billion, down sharply from the $11.6 billion reported for the same three-month period in 2022. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Both Chevron and Exxon, among the largest energy companies in the world, showed a sharp downturn in second quarter earnings due in part to an early-year contraction in global commodity prices, reports published Friday show. Chevron on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $6 billion, down sharply from the $11.6 billion reported for the same three-month period in 2022. The company said the decline was primarily due to a lower sale price for its products and weaker refinery margins, which reflects the difference between crude oil prices and the wholesale price of refined petroleum products such as diesel and gasoline. Advertisement

The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for the price of oil, was trading near $83 per barrel on Friday. This time last year, Brent was at $106 per barrel.

ExxonMobil, for its part, reported earnings of $7.9 billion, compared to $17.9 billion during the same period last year.

"Lower natural gas realizations and industry refining margins adversely impacted earnings," the company added.

Both crude oil and natural gas prices were supported last year by the loss of Russian supplies due to Western sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Markets have since adjusted, however, with support from U.S. oil and gas production.

Upstream, the exploration and production side of the energy sector, was the clear standout in terms of earnings for Chevron, which highlighted its strong performance in the Permian shale basin in Texas and New Mexico.

"Strong execution resulted in record Permian Basin production this quarter," Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said.

Along with Guyana, an emerging oil giant that neighbors Venezuela, Exxon too said second-quarter production was positive. Combined production from Guyana and Permian meant Exxon's output was up 20% relative to the same period last year.

Both companies, meanwhile, are pursuing energy strategies that would address the growing concerns over the impact of climate change, particularly in carbon capture and storage technology.

"This reflects the significant opportunity to profitably grow our Low Carbon Solutions business by creating a compelling customer decarbonization proposition with the potential to reduce Gulf Coast industrial emissions by 100 million metric tons per year," said Darren Woods, Exxon's chairman and chief executive officer.

Shares in both companies were trading lower as of 12:00 p.m. EDT.