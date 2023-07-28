Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 28, 2023 / 12:17 PM

Chevron, Exxon wobble on low commodity prices, Q2 production remains strong

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Chevron on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $6 billion, down sharply from the $11.6 billion reported for the same three-month period in 2022. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Chevron on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $6 billion, down sharply from the $11.6 billion reported for the same three-month period in 2022. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Both Chevron and Exxon, among the largest energy companies in the world, showed a sharp downturn in second quarter earnings due in part to an early-year contraction in global commodity prices, reports published Friday show.

Chevron on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $6 billion, down sharply from the $11.6 billion reported for the same three-month period in 2022. The company said the decline was primarily due to a lower sale price for its products and weaker refinery margins, which reflects the difference between crude oil prices and the wholesale price of refined petroleum products such as diesel and gasoline.

Advertisement

The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for the price of oil, was trading near $83 per barrel on Friday. This time last year, Brent was at $106 per barrel.

ExxonMobil, for its part, reported earnings of $7.9 billion, compared to $17.9 billion during the same period last year.

RELATED Lower second quarter energy prices hit Shell's profits hard

"Lower natural gas realizations and industry refining margins adversely impacted earnings," the company added.

Both crude oil and natural gas prices were supported last year by the loss of Russian supplies due to Western sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Markets have since adjusted, however, with support from U.S. oil and gas production.

Advertisement

Upstream, the exploration and production side of the energy sector, was the clear standout in terms of earnings for Chevron, which highlighted its strong performance in the Permian shale basin in Texas and New Mexico.

RELATED IEA finds global spend on renewables is higher than for fossil fuels

"Strong execution resulted in record Permian Basin production this quarter," Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said.

Along with Guyana, an emerging oil giant that neighbors Venezuela, Exxon too said second-quarter production was positive. Combined production from Guyana and Permian meant Exxon's output was up 20% relative to the same period last year.

Both companies, meanwhile, are pursuing energy strategies that would address the growing concerns over the impact of climate change, particularly in carbon capture and storage technology.

RELATED BP posts second largest first-quarter profit since 2012

"This reflects the significant opportunity to profitably grow our Low Carbon Solutions business by creating a compelling customer decarbonization proposition with the potential to reduce Gulf Coast industrial emissions by 100 million metric tons per year," said Darren Woods, Exxon's chairman and chief executive officer.

Shares in both companies were trading lower as of 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Latest Headlines

Retail gasoline prices inch up with positive economic data
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Retail gasoline prices inch up with positive economic data
July 28 (UPI) -- With crude oil prices rallying on the back of upbeat data on the U.S. economy, retail gasoline prices on Friday were up 14 cents per gallon from week-ago levels, AAA said Friday.
June PCE: Key Fed inflation gauge drops to lowest level in two years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
June PCE: Key Fed inflation gauge drops to lowest level in two years
July 28 (UPI) -- Consumer-level prices in the U.S. economy, an inflation gauge watched closely by the Federal Reserve, expanded by its slowest pace since early 2021, but still remains above target, the Commerce Department said Friday.
Biden moves to strip military commanders of oversight in sexual assault cases
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden moves to strip military commanders of oversight in sexual assault cases
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday that transfers decision-making power from defense commanders over to independent prosecutors in military sexual assault cases.
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
July 19 (UPI) -- Here's a look at the legal woes surrounding former President Donald Trump as he seeks the Republican nomination for re-election in 2024.
Suspect arrested in fatal National Mall hit-and-run
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Suspect arrested in fatal National Mall hit-and-run
July 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington have arrested and charged a man with killing one person and injuring two others while fleeing a traffic stop near the National Mall earlier this month.
Senate sends defense spending bill to House where controversy awaits
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Senate sends defense spending bill to House where controversy awaits
July 27 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate agreed Thursday night to an all-important and largely bipartisan defense spending bill, sending it to the GOP-led House.
In Washington meeting, Biden and Italy's PM Meloni praise common bonds
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In Washington meeting, Biden and Italy's PM Meloni praise common bonds
July 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Thursday to reaffirm relations and seek increased cooperation on matters like climate change, regional security and ongoing support for Ukraine.
Trump faces additional charges in special counsel's classified documents case
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump faces additional charges in special counsel's classified documents case
July 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been hit with additional charges in special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents case.
McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
July 27 (UPI) -- McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski revealed in an investors earning call Thursday that the fast-food giant will create a spinoff restaurant chain named CosMc's that will have "its own unique personality."
Biden announces measures to protect workers, communities during heat wave
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden announces measures to protect workers, communities during heat wave
July 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce new measures Thursday to protect workers and other populations amid a record-breaking heat wave that has gripped the country for most of the month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
Corrections officer, 2 inmates charged with murder in Alabama prison killing
Corrections officer, 2 inmates charged with murder in Alabama prison killing
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
Biden moves to strip military commanders of oversight in sexual assault cases
Biden moves to strip military commanders of oversight in sexual assault cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement