July 28, 2023 / 8:33 AM

Biden moves to strip military commanders of oversight in sexual assault cases

Order follows previous actions by Biden to address violent crimes among the ranks

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday that will overhaul key provisions of the 73-year-old Uniform Code of Military Justice. The president took the action as part of a broader effort to protect abuse victims. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday that will overhaul key provisions of the 73-year-old Uniform Code of Military Justice. The president took the action as part of a broader effort to protect abuse victims.

July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday that transfers decision-making power from defense commanders over to independent prosecutors in military sexual assault cases.

The directive will overhaul key provisions of the 73-year-old Uniform Code of Military Justice as Biden moved to shake up the regulations for the second time during his presidency as part of a broader government effort to protect abuse victims.

In January 2022, Biden signed an executive order making sexual harassment an offense under the Uniform Code, and a month before that, the commander-in-chief signed the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which included funding to change how the military prosecutes sexual assaults.

The newest order will fully separate judicial decisions from the chain of the command in cases involving sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, murder, and other serious crimes, the White House said in a statement.

As part of the action, the administration will establish the office of the independent Special Trial Counsel, "who will now decide, in the place of commanders, whether to prosecute covered offenses," the White House said.

Reports of sexual assault in the U.S. military increased 13% last year, representing the highest rate of sexual assault against women and the second highest against men since the recording of such crimes began nearly 20 years ago.

Other provisions of Biden's executive order include modernizing procedures to protect victims, including renewed oversight of court-martial proceedings to ensure fewer sentencing disparities for violent crimes.

"These reforms are a turning point for survivors of gender-based violence in the military," the statement said. "They fulfill President Biden's promise to fundamentally shift how the military justice system responds to sexual assault and related crimes."

Biden's rule change continues to build upon years of congressional efforts to reform the military judicial system, with Biden now putting renewed focus on protecting victims' rights in cases of gender-based violence.

The results of a congressional inquiry from September 2022 found 8,866 reports of sexual assault involving members of the U.S. Armed Forces during the previous fiscal year. And while all branches of the military saw increases in sexual assaults in 2021, the Army tallied the most reports of sexual assault with 4,081 -- an increase of more than 25% from the year before.

Under Biden's order, the administration plans to emphasize victim advocacy, strengthen investigative protocols, increase judicial accountability, and improve the government's overall response to violent crimes committed by military service-members.

The administration is also planning to hire 2,000 skilled professionals to serve in a crime prevention workforce in military communities across the nation.

