Authorities in Washington, D.C., on Thursday arrested and charged a man accused of killing one person in a hit-and-run earlier this month near the National Mall. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested and charged a man accused of killing one person and injuring two others while fleeing a traffic stop near the National Mall earlier this month. U.S. Park Police said in a statement that Benjamin Robertson, 33, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged Thursday with second-degree murder. Advertisement

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. July 12 as police attempted to pull over a vehicle with an expired registration at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.

After indicating to police he'd pull over, Robertson allegedly ran a red light, hitting multiple people in a crosswalk, as he fled the scene.

Two people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured and a third person died as a result of the hit-and-run

Authorities have identified the deceased as 75-year-old Bing Wong of Philadelphia.