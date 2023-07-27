Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2023 / 5:35 AM

Search for baby swept away in Pennsylvania flood suspended

By Darryl Coote
Authorities in Upper Makefield Township have suspended the search for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils, who was swept away earlier this month in a flash flood. Photo courtesy of Upper Makefield Township Police Department/Facebook
Authorities in Upper Makefield Township have suspended the search for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils, who was swept away earlier this month in a flash flood. Photo courtesy of Upper Makefield Township Police Department/Facebook

July 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania have suspended the search for a 9-month-old boy who was swept by away with his 2-year-old sister in flooding that hit the southeastern township of Upper Makefield earlier this month.

The end to the search for Conrad Sheils was announced Wednesday by the Upper Makefield Township Police Department in a statement on Facebook.

Advertisement

The search for Conrad has been underway since he and his sister, Matilda Sheils, were swept away July 15 in a flash flood that hit Upper Makefield Township. Authorities said Matilda's body was found on Friday.

The police department said Wednesday that hundreds of personnel, drones, boats, K9s, divers and other search assets have been deployed in the effort to locate the baby boy.

RELATED Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana

"At this point, we have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad. With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded," the police department said.

"The family has been made aware of this development and they would like to express their deepest gratitude for all those involved in the search efforts to bring Conrad home and to all of you for all your outpouring of love, support and kind words during this extremely difficult time."

Advertisement

Seven people died in the flash flood that hit Upper Makefield Township, including several members of the Sheils family.

RELATED Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired

According to police, the family was visiting the region from Charleston, S.C., and were on Rt. 532 en route to a barbecue when hit by the flash flood.

The father, identified as Jim Sheils, was able to escape with their 4-year-old son, but the mother and grandmother were swept away while trying to save Conrad and Matilda.

While the grandmother was later found alive and treated at a local hospital, the mother, identified as 32-year-old Katie Seley, was found dead.

RELATED Pa. man who assaulted police during Jan. 6 siege sentenced to 18 months

The other four deceased victims have been identified as as Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, N.J.; and Newton Township residents Enzo Depiero, 78; Yuko Love, 64; and Linda Depiero, 74.

"Although, at this time, we were unable to reunite Conrad with his loving family, he will forever live in our hearts and he will never be forgotten," the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said.

Latest Headlines

22 attorneys general oppose 3M 'forever chemicals' settlement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
22 attorneys general oppose 3M 'forever chemicals' settlement
July 27 (UPI) -- A coalition of nearly two dozen bipartisan attorneys general led by California's top cop Rob Bonta are opposing a proposed multi-billion-dollar settlement reached by 3M.
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
July 27 (UPI) -- An Arizona teenager missing nearly four years has been located living on the other end of the country near Montana's border with Canada, authorities said.
New rule requires single-aisle aircraft bathrooms be accessible to wheelchair users
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New rule requires single-aisle aircraft bathrooms be accessible to wheelchair users
July 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation will require new single-aisle airplanes to have fully accessible lavatories for wheelchair users starting in 2026, under a new rule announced Wednesday.
DOJ asks judge to force removal of Texas' Rio Grande floating barrier
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DOJ asks judge to force removal of Texas' Rio Grande floating barrier
July 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a preliminary injunction to force Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to remove a floating barrier, installed to deter migrants in the Rio Grande, after suing the state earlier this week.
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
July 26 (UPI) -- The oldest Black intercollegiate fraternity in the nation, Alpha Phi Alpha, is moving its 2025 convention out of Florida, citing Gov. Ron DeSantis' "harmful, racist and insensitive policies against the Black community."
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
July 26 (UPI) -- Michigan has become the 22nd state in the nation to ban conversion therapy for minors after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law Wednesday, prohibiting any counseling to convince LGBTQ minors to change.
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
July 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer who released the police dog that mauled a surrendering Black man has been fired from the department where he worked.
Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network
July 26 (UPI) -- In an effort to drive EV sales, seven major automakers are joining forces to build a nationwide network of 30,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, with the first stations expected to open next summer.
Tennessee teachers sue state over 'unconstitutional' limitations on race lessons
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Tennessee teachers sue state over 'unconstitutional' limitations on race lessons
July 26 (UPI) -- A group of five teachers and the Tennessee Education Association, the state's largest union for educators, have filed a lawsuit alleging the state's limitations on race-related lessons are unconstitutional.
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
July 26 (UPI) -- Former Ohio congressman Tim Ryan has announced the creation of a new advocacy group called We the People 250 Action Fund.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement