Search for baby swept away in Pennsylvania flood suspended

July 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania have suspended the search for a 9-month-old boy who was swept by away with his 2-year-old sister in flooding that hit the southeastern township of Upper Makefield earlier this month. The end to the search for Conrad Sheils was announced Wednesday by the Upper Makefield Township Police Department in a statement on Facebook. Advertisement

The search for Conrad has been underway since he and his sister, Matilda Sheils, were swept away July 15 in a flash flood that hit Upper Makefield Township. Authorities said Matilda's body was found on Friday.

The police department said Wednesday that hundreds of personnel, drones, boats, K9s, divers and other search assets have been deployed in the effort to locate the baby boy.

"At this point, we have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad. With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded," the police department said.

"The family has been made aware of this development and they would like to express their deepest gratitude for all those involved in the search efforts to bring Conrad home and to all of you for all your outpouring of love, support and kind words during this extremely difficult time."

Seven people died in the flash flood that hit Upper Makefield Township, including several members of the Sheils family.

According to police, the family was visiting the region from Charleston, S.C., and were on Rt. 532 en route to a barbecue when hit by the flash flood.

The father, identified as Jim Sheils, was able to escape with their 4-year-old son, but the mother and grandmother were swept away while trying to save Conrad and Matilda.

While the grandmother was later found alive and treated at a local hospital, the mother, identified as 32-year-old Katie Seley, was found dead.

The other four deceased victims have been identified as as Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, N.J.; and Newton Township residents Enzo Depiero, 78; Yuko Love, 64; and Linda Depiero, 74.

"Although, at this time, we were unable to reunite Conrad with his loving family, he will forever live in our hearts and he will never be forgotten," the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said.