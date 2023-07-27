Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2023 / 10:19 AM

Second quarter GDP better than expected, showing recessionary concerns are waning

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
With second quarter GDP coming in stronger than expected, policies at the Federal Reserve meant to cool the economy look to avoid a recession. The Fed raised its lending rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
With second quarter GDP coming in stronger than expected, policies at the Federal Reserve meant to cool the economy look to avoid a recession. The Fed raised its lending rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The advanced estimate of expansion of gross domestic product in the U.S. economy for the second quarter, reported Thursday, was 2.4%, an improvement over the first quarter and despite efforts at the Federal Reserve to cool the economy.

The U.S. economy looks to avoid a recession as GDP in the first quarter showed a 2% expansion and second quarter levels were better than expected. The federal Bureau of Economic Analysis said the acceleration was primarily due to more private and non-residential investments.

Advertisement

"These movements were partly offset by a downturn in exports, and decelerations in consumer spending, federal government spending, and state and local government spending," the report read.

At the consumer level, BEA reported that personal savings were up marginally from the first quarter, though disposable personal income increased by 5.2% from first-quarter levels to reach $248.2 billion.

RELATED Biden targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices that 'drive up costs'

That, however, is sharply lower than the 12.9% increase in disposable income during the first quarter, showing inflation may be finally catching up to the U.S. consumer despite recent trends of improvement.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by another 25 basis points, increasing the federal funds rate range to a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%. In a statement, the Fed said inflation remains elevated and job gains have been robust while unemployment has remained low.

Advertisement

Future data in the U.S. economy will determine the next steps for the Fed, though the consensus seems to be that policymakers will stand pat in the near term.

RELATED JPMorgan Chase profit jumps 67%, supported by its acquisition of First Republic Bank

James Knightley, the chief international economist at investment bank ING, said the latest reading on GDP was better than expected but was lower than would be expected if the economy was not hobbled by the pandemic.

"This suggests that supply-side constraints continue to have an important legacy impact on inflation and additional rate hikes to dampen growth and get inflation sustainably back to target are not necessary," he said.

RELATED Survey: Consumer sentiment is the best since September 2021

Latest Headlines

Biden to announce measures to protect workers, communities during heat wave
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to announce measures to protect workers, communities during heat wave
July 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce new measures Thursday to protect workers and other populations amid a record-breaking heat wave that has gripped the country for most of the month.
Rural Texas may lose out on broadband infrastructure funding due to regulations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rural Texas may lose out on broadband infrastructure funding due to regulations
LUBBOCK, Texas, July 27 (UPI) -- The federal telecommunications administration declined to comment for this article. The administration did accept public comments regarding the rules after a notice was released last year.
Search for baby swept away in Pennsylvania flood suspended
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Search for baby swept away in Pennsylvania flood suspended
July 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania have suspended the search for a 9-month-old boy who was swept by away with his 2-year-old sister in flooding that hit the southeastern township of Upper Makefield earlier this month.
22 attorneys general oppose 3M 'forever chemicals' settlement
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
22 attorneys general oppose 3M 'forever chemicals' settlement
July 27 (UPI) -- A coalition of nearly two dozen bipartisan attorneys general led by California's top cop Rob Bonta are opposing a proposed multi-billion-dollar settlement reached by 3M.
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
July 27 (UPI) -- An Arizona teenager missing nearly four years has been located living on the other end of the country near Montana's border with Canada, authorities said.
New rule requires single-aisle aircraft bathrooms be accessible to wheelchair users
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
New rule requires single-aisle aircraft bathrooms be accessible to wheelchair users
July 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation will require new single-aisle airplanes to have fully accessible lavatories for wheelchair users starting in 2026, under a new rule announced Wednesday.
DOJ asks judge to force removal of Texas' Rio Grande floating barrier
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DOJ asks judge to force removal of Texas' Rio Grande floating barrier
July 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a preliminary injunction to force Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to remove a floating barrier, installed to deter migrants in the Rio Grande, after suing the state earlier this week.
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
July 26 (UPI) -- The oldest Black intercollegiate fraternity in the nation, Alpha Phi Alpha, is moving its 2025 convention out of Florida, citing Gov. Ron DeSantis' "harmful, racist and insensitive policies against the Black community."
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
July 26 (UPI) -- Michigan has become the 22nd state in the nation to ban conversion therapy for minors after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law Wednesday, prohibiting any counseling to convince LGBTQ minors to change.
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
July 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer who released the police dog that mauled a surrendering Black man has been fired from the department where he worked.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement