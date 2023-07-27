Trending
July 27, 2023 / 5:01 PM

Corrections officer, 2 inmates charged with murder in Alabama prison killing

By Patrick Hilsman

July 27 (UPI) -- A corrections officer and two inmates were charged with murder Thursday in the killing of an inmate at an Alabama prison Wednesday.

Alabama Department of Corrections Sgt. Demarcus Sanders, 31, was charged with murder along with inmates Stefranio Hampton, 35, and Fredrick Gooden, 60.

The charges come after the killing of inmate Rubyn James Murray, 38, who was being held on a 20-year sentence for armed robbery, outside his dorm at the Elmore Correctional Facility, located north of Montgomery.

Hampton is serving a life sentence for robbery, while Gooden is serving a 30-year sentence for theft.

ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts said Murray was involved in a physical altercation with Sanders.

After the incident, Murray was kept in a back-gate holding area awaiting transfer to the Stanton Health Care Unit. However, officials said policy was not followed and the two other inmates were able to enter the area.

Murray was subsequently found unresponsive and was transferred to the Health Care Unit and then to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Betts, the cause of death has yet to be determined pending an autopsy, and the ADOC has reached out to the FBI for assistance in the investigation.

On Thursday, Sanders was booked at the Elmore County Detention Facility while Hampton and Gooden are being held by the ADOC.

