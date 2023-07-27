Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2023 / 4:04 PM

Anheuser-Busch InBev to lay off about 350 employees amid conservative boycott

By Patrick Hilsman
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the company that owns Bud Light, is firing about 350 corporate employees amid declining sales caused by a conservative boycott of the company for partnering with a transgender influencer. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the company that owns Bud Light, is firing about 350 corporate employees amid declining sales caused by a conservative boycott of the company for partnering with a transgender influencer. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev, the company that owns Budweiser, is laying off about 350 corporate employees as the company faces a continued conservative boycott after partnering with a transgender influencer.

"While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success," said Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whiteworth.

Advertisement

Modelo beer, which is owned by Constellation Brands, overtook Bud Light as the most purchased beer in the U.S. in May. The consulting firm Bump Williams released data showing that Bud Light sales for the first week of June were down 28% when compared to the previous year.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has blamed the company for the conservative boycott it has faced since running a promotion in partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney during March Madness.

RELATED Progressives' embrace of Disney in battle over LGBTQ rights comes with risks

Last week, DeSantis ordered the state Board of Administration, which oversees the state's pension, to open a review to investigate if Anheuser-Busch InBev breached shareholder duties by partnering with Mulvaney because Florida has pension funds invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev.

"It appears to me that AB InBev may have breached legal duties owed to its shareholders, and that shareholder action may be both appropriate and necessary," DeSantis tweeted Friday.

Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch InBev said it takes its responsibility to shareholders, employees, distributors and customers seriously.

RELATED In wake of Bud Light trans uproar, Florida Gov. DeSantis orders state pension review

"We are focused on driving long-term, sustainable growth for them by optimizing our business and providing customers products to enjoy for any occasion," Anheuser-Busch InBev said in a statement.

The company said the layoffs will target about 2% of its corporate staff and wouldn't affect workers in the breweries, or employees such as truck drivers or salespeople in the field.

RELATED Overturned truck spills Bud Light onto Kentucky highway

Latest Headlines

Biden announces measures to protect workers, communities during heat wave
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden announces measures to protect workers, communities during heat wave
July 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce new measures Thursday to protect workers and other populations amid a record-breaking heat wave that has gripped the country for most of the month.
DOJ investigating Memphis police after beating death of Tyre Nichols
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ investigating Memphis police after beating death of Tyre Nichols
July 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Thursday opened an investigation into the city of Memphis and its police department after Tyre Nichols was fatally beaten during a traffic stop.
Ex-Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads guilty to charges in Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads guilty to charges in Jan. 6 riots
July 27 (UPI) -- Former Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley pleaded guilty Thursday to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that lead to the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington DC.
Biden administration's cancer moonshot program to fund tumor removal research
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration's cancer moonshot program to fund tumor removal research
July 27 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that the Biden Cancer Moonshot program will fund the first advanced research projects that will allow surgeons to remove cancerous tumors with more precision and accuracy.
Supreme Court clears path for construction of Mountain Valley Pipeline
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court clears path for construction of Mountain Valley Pipeline
July 27 (UPI) -- Approved for construction in 2017, but beset by numerous environmental challenges, the Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for the construction of the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline.
Far-right Italian PM Meloni visits Washington for meeting with Biden
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Far-right Italian PM Meloni visits Washington for meeting with Biden
July 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Thursday to reaffirm relations and seek increased cooperation on matters like climate change, regional security and ongoing support for Ukraine.
First-time jobless claims drop by 7,000, though continued claims remain high
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First-time jobless claims drop by 7,000, though continued claims remain high
July 27 (UPI) -- With the Federal Reserve hoping to "achieve maximum employment" in the U.S. economy, first-time claims of unemployment dropped by 7,000 relative to week-ago levels, data published Thursday show.
White House announces efforts to lower housing costs, protect renters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House announces efforts to lower housing costs, protect renters
July 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Thursday announced new efforts to help lower housing costs and boost supply of homes to address multiple affordable housing challenges.
Q2 GDP better than expected, recessionary concerns waning
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Q2 GDP better than expected, recessionary concerns waning
July 27 (UPI) -- The advanced estimate of expansion of gross domestic product in the U.S. economy for the second quarter, reported Thursday, was 2.4%, an improvement over the first quarter.
Rural Texas may lose out on broadband infrastructure funding due to regulations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rural Texas may lose out on broadband infrastructure funding due to regulations
LUBBOCK, Texas, July 27 (UPI) -- The federal telecommunications administration declined to comment for this article. The administration did accept public comments regarding the rules after a notice was released last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement