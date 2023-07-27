Trending
July 27, 2023 / 5:30 PM

Florida school principal, staffers reassigned for failing to report alleged sexual assault

By Doug Cunningham

July 27 (UPI) -- Four Palm Beach, Fla., school district staffers and a high school principal are now working in roles in which they have no contact with students after their felony arrests for allegedly failing to report suspected sexual assaults of a 15-year-old student.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department court affidavit, the arrested are: Principal Darren Edgecomb, former behavioral health professional Priscilla Carter, Assistant Principals Daniel Snider, Nereyda Cayado De Garcia and chorus teacher Scott Houchins. All were employees of Palm Beach Central High School.

The heavily redacted court affidavit by arresting officer Lisa Alvarez in the case dated July 20 said school employees were told about the alleged sexual assaults in 2021 in a letter that expressed concern for a student's well-being after being sexually assaulted by two boys.

The letter, written by another student, said, in part, that the victim "has had problems with guys and has been sexually assaulted by two of them. I have witnessed both of them not taking no for an answer."

The affidavit said the letter was given to the arrested school district employees and that, because of it, "many anxiety and panic attacks were caused by this leading to self-harm."

Officials said the student victim reportedly attempted suicide in summer 2021, and sheriff's deputies who interviewed the school's staffers said the incident could have been avoided if school officials had acted promptly.

According to the affidavit, "Any person who knowingly and willfully fails to report to the central abuse hotline known or of suspected child abuse, abandonment or neglect, or who willfully prevents another from doing so, commits a felony of the third degree."

Palm Beach County Schools spokesperson Angela Cruz Ledford said in a written statement that the allegations involved an alleged incident that occurred off school property and over a weekend.

However, Cruz said, "No matter when or where any alleged assault against a student occurs, our policy aligns with the law, which requires all personnel to report suspected abuse."

The school district employees were charged when the victim's father contacted the Palm Beach Sheriff's Department to pursue charges against the school district employees for failing to report the sexual assaults.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

