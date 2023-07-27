DOJ opens investigation into Memphis police after beating death of Tyre Nichols

1/3

The Department of Justice on Thursday opened an investigation into the city of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department to determine whether they systematically violate constitutional rights. The move comes in the wake of the January police beating death of Tyre Nichols. Six officers were fired and five were charged with murder in that beating. Photo via City of Memphis/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Thursday opened an investigation into the city of Memphis and its police department in the wake of the police killing of Tyre Nichols to determine if police are systematically violating constitutional rights. Police beat Nichols to death in January after a traffic stop. He was killed in a severe beating captured on both police cameras and a nearby security camera. Advertisement

Five former officers were charged with murdering Nichols.

Six officers were fired and the elite SCORPION unit they belonged to was disbanded.

"The tragic death of Tyre Nichols created enormous pain in the Memphis community and across the country," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "The Justice Department is launching this investigation to examine serious allegations that the city of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department engage in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct and discriminatory policing based on race, including a dangerously aggressive approach to traffic enforcement."

DOJ's investigation will focus on MPD's use of force and its stops, searches and arrests, as well as whether it engages in discriminatory policing.

"We have reviewed information that indicates that the Memphis Police Department may be using an approach to street enforcement that can result in violations of federal law, including racially discriminatory stops of Black people for minor violations," said a statement from Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

Advertisement

"The Justice Department will conduct a thorough and objective investigation into allegations of unlawful discrimination and Fourth Amendment violations. Unlawful policing undermines community trust, which is essential to public safety."

The Nichols family filed a $500 million lawsuit against the city of Memphis, the police department and several individual officers in April alleging negligence and excessive force.

The suit described the "savage" beating of Nichols as "a pack of wolves attempting to hunt down their prey."

RELATED Family of Tyre Nichols files lawsuit against city of Memphis in police beating

In May an autopsy report said Nichols' death was from blunt force trauma.

In addition to the Memphis investigation, Attorney General Garland has asked the department's Community Oriented Policing Services office to develop a guide for police chiefs and mayors nationwide to help them assess the use of specialized units like the SCORPION unit that beat Nichols to death.