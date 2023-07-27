White House announces efforts to lower housing costs, protect renters

The Biden administration Thursday announced new affordable housing efforts to lower costs and increase affordable housing supplies. File Photo by Dan Moyle/Flickr

July 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Thursday announced new efforts to help lower housing costs and boost supply of homes to address multiple affordable housing challenges. The efforts aim to lower housing costs by reducing construction barriers, expanding financing for affordable, energy-efficient and resilient housing and promoting commercial-to-residential conversion opportunities, particularly for affordable and zero emissions housing. Advertisement

"Recent data show that inflation in rental markets is decelerating and more apartments are on track to be built this year than any year on record. The administration's actions are directly leading to the creation of tens of thousands of affordable housing units," the White House said.

That's being done, the White House said, with help from the American Rescue Plan's HOME program that will produce at least 20,000 units of affordable housing and support 23,000 additional households with rental assistance.

The Biden administration, through an $85 million Department of Housing and Urban Development program, will fund jurisdictions committed to removing affordable housing barriers created by zoning restrictions.

Meanwhile the Department of Transportation, through its Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods program, will provide $3.16 billion for projects that prioritize planning and capital construction projects in disadvantaged communities.

According to the White House, that program will work to increase housing supply through zoning reform.

The Environmental Protection Agency also has a $27 billion Greenhouse Reduction Fund that will provide funding for retrofitting existing homes and buildings to reduce pollution and lower utility costs.

Other measures designed to lower housing costs and improve housing supply include streamlined financing through HUD to let public housing authorities use housing vouchers more easily.

HUD will also expand repairing and building affordable housing with the Rental Assistance Demonstration that will support repairs to thousands of existing affordable units over three years.

The White House also announced measures to protect renters by ensuring they have an opportunity to address incorrect tenant screening reports, providing new funding for tenant organizing efforts and ensuring renters are given fair notice in advance of eviction.

The administration will also partner with the private sector as Zillow has agreed to launch the ability for users to search for affordable rental units that qualify for programs like Housing Choice Vouchers and income-restricted affordable housing.

AffordableHousing.com will also deploy "Clear and Fair" digital leases based on the White House blueprint for a Renter Bill of Rights.