Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth

Michigan has become the 22nd state in the nation to ban conversion therapy for minors after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills, prohibiting the targeted counseling of LGBTQ youth, into law Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Michigan has become the 22nd state in the nation to ban conversion therapy for minors. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law Wednesday that ban counseling or therapy to persuade gay, lesbian or transgender minors to alter their gender identity or sexual orientation. Advertisement

The legislation, which does not ban gender-affirming care or support, prohibits mental health professionals from using conversion therapy on minors. Those who do risk disciplinary action or the loss of their professional licenses.

"Today, we are banning the horrific practice of conversion therapy in Michigan and ensuring this is a state where you can be who you are," Whitmer, who is the mother of a gay daughter, wrote in a tweet.

"As a mom of a member of the community and a proud, lifelong ally, I am grateful that we are taking action to make Michigan a more welcoming, inclusive place."

As some lawmakers argued conversion therapy preys on vulnerable LGBTQ children and that its ban will prevent suicides, some Republicans claimed the legislation went too far by controlling speech between a physician and a patient.

"I voted to put families over vague mandates and radical political agendas," Republican state Rep. Nancy De Boer said. "Parents in consultation with qualified medical professionals are better qualified to make important decisions regarding their child's development, not politicians in Lansing."

While there is no evidence that conversion therapy works, bill co-sponsor Democratic state Rep. Felicia Brabec -- who is a clinical psychologist -- said there is evidence that shows it is dangerous to children.

"I am acutely aware that kids need to be free to express themselves without the fear or threat of damaging pseudo-psychology like conversion therapy," Brabec said.

"With the support of several mental health organizations throughout our state and nation, I can confidently say that this law will help to ensure that therapists like myself continue to do no harm in our practices, while protecting the LGBTQ youth in our state," she added.

In March, Whitmer signed legislation to amend the state's discrimination law and expand civil rights protections to members of the LGBTQ community.

The conversion therapy ban is one of several LGBTQ+ rights measures being considered this term after Democrats took the majority of both chambers in Michigan's state legislature for the first time in nearly 40 years.

"Today marks a significant step forward as we bid farewell to a harmful and deceitful practice that has inflicted considerable harm upon the LGBTQ+ community since its inception," bill co-sponsor Democratic state Rep. Jason Hoskins said in a statement Wednesday.

"With this legislation, we are creating a safer environment for Michigan's children. It is a powerful message of love, hope and acceptance, paving the way for brighter days ahead."