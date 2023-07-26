Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2023 / 7:32 PM

Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Michigan has become the 22nd state in the nation to ban conversion therapy for minors after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills, prohibiting the targeted counseling of LGBTQ youth, into law Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Michigan has become the 22nd state in the nation to ban conversion therapy for minors after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills, prohibiting the targeted counseling of LGBTQ youth, into law Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Michigan has become the 22nd state in the nation to ban conversion therapy for minors.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law Wednesday that ban counseling or therapy to persuade gay, lesbian or transgender minors to alter their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Advertisement

The legislation, which does not ban gender-affirming care or support, prohibits mental health professionals from using conversion therapy on minors. Those who do risk disciplinary action or the loss of their professional licenses.

"Today, we are banning the horrific practice of conversion therapy in Michigan and ensuring this is a state where you can be who you are," Whitmer, who is the mother of a gay daughter, wrote in a tweet.

RELATED Michigan expands civil rights protections to LGBTQ community

"As a mom of a member of the community and a proud, lifelong ally, I am grateful that we are taking action to make Michigan a more welcoming, inclusive place."

As some lawmakers argued conversion therapy preys on vulnerable LGBTQ children and that its ban will prevent suicides, some Republicans claimed the legislation went too far by controlling speech between a physician and a patient.

"I voted to put families over vague mandates and radical political agendas," Republican state Rep. Nancy De Boer said. "Parents in consultation with qualified medical professionals are better qualified to make important decisions regarding their child's development, not politicians in Lansing."

While there is no evidence that conversion therapy works, bill co-sponsor Democratic state Rep. Felicia Brabec -- who is a clinical psychologist -- said there is evidence that shows it is dangerous to children.

RELATED Rising anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts warnings, challenges from rights groups

"I am acutely aware that kids need to be free to express themselves without the fear or threat of damaging pseudo-psychology like conversion therapy," Brabec said.

"With the support of several mental health organizations throughout our state and nation, I can confidently say that this law will help to ensure that therapists like myself continue to do no harm in our practices, while protecting the LGBTQ youth in our state," she added.

Advertisement

In March, Whitmer signed legislation to amend the state's discrimination law and expand civil rights protections to members of the LGBTQ community.

The conversion therapy ban is one of several LGBTQ+ rights measures being considered this term after Democrats took the majority of both chambers in Michigan's state legislature for the first time in nearly 40 years.

"Today marks a significant step forward as we bid farewell to a harmful and deceitful practice that has inflicted considerable harm upon the LGBTQ+ community since its inception," bill co-sponsor Democratic state Rep. Jason Hoskins said in a statement Wednesday.

"With this legislation, we are creating a safer environment for Michigan's children. It is a powerful message of love, hope and acceptance, paving the way for brighter days ahead."

Read More

Michigan city bans LGBTQ+ flags on city property

Latest Headlines

Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
July 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer who released the police dog that mauled a surrendering Black man has been fired from the department where he worked.
Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network
July 26 (UPI) -- In an effort to drive EV sales, seven major automakers are joining forces to build a nationwide network of 30,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, with the first stations expected to open next summer.
Tennessee teachers sue state over 'unconstitutional' limitations on race lessons
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tennessee teachers sue state over 'unconstitutional' limitations on race lessons
July 26 (UPI) -- A group of five teachers and the Tennessee Education Association, the state's largest union for educators, have filed a lawsuit alleging the state's limitations on race-related lessons are unconstitutional.
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
July 26 (UPI) -- Former Ohio congressman Tim Ryan has announced the creation of a new advocacy group called We the People 250 Action Fund.
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
July 26 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had an apparent medical incident in the middle of a news conference Wednesday but later said he was fine when asked about his health.
Without providing details, Capitol Hill whistleblower says UFOs real
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Without providing details, Capitol Hill whistleblower says UFOs real
July 26 (UPI) -- The House Oversight Committee on national security heard from a witness Wednesday morning who urged more government transparency on unidentified anomalous phenomena, formerly known as UFOs.
President picks ex-Maryland Gov. O'Malley to lead Social Security Administration
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President picks ex-Maryland Gov. O'Malley to lead Social Security Administration
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday announced his intent to nominate former Maryland Gov. Martin O' Malley as Social Security Administration commissioner.
6 people injured as 16 tons of concrete crashes to ground in NYC crane collapse
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
6 people injured as 16 tons of concrete crashes to ground in NYC crane collapse
July 26 (UPI) -- A construction crane caught fire and collapsed atop a New York City skyscraper under construction Wednesday. Six people, including two firefighters, were injured as a result of the collapse.
Federal Reserve raises interest rates, says another rate increase possible
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal Reserve raises interest rates, says another rate increase possible
July 26 (UPI) -- Despite progress in the inflation fight the Fed Wednesday raised interest rates by another 0.25 points, increasing the federal funds rate range to a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%.
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
July 26 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges as plans to reach a plea deal fell through Wednesday amid a dispute between the legal teams over a separate gun-related charge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement