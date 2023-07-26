Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2023 / 11:13 AM

U.S Fed likely to hike rates again despite improved consumer confidence

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to announce another rate hike on Wednesday. Consumer confidence is high, though inflation continues to run higher than the 2% target rate set by the Fed. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to announce another rate hike on Wednesday. Consumer confidence is high, though inflation continues to run higher than the 2% target rate set by the Fed. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Even with renewed consumer confidence in the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday is widely expected to announce it will keep battling inflation with aggressive rate hikes.

Few surprises are expected from the Fed when it announces its next rate policy decision at 2 p.m. EDT. The Fed paused rate hikes in June, but made it known that more were likely later this year.

Advertisement

Lorie Logan, a voting member at the Federal Reserve and the president of the central bank in Dallas, said that inflationary data and labor trends suggest further rate hikes may be necessary to cool the economy.

"The continuing outlook for above-target inflation and a stronger-than-expected labor market calls for more-restrictive monetary policy," she said in early July.

RELATED Biden targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices that 'drive up costs'

That backs late June comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said that economic activity was expanding, but inflation remained above the 2% target rate set by the Fed.

Advertisement

"Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year," he said. "Nonetheless, inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go."

So-called core inflation, which strips out volatile prices for food and energy, was at 4.8% over the 12-month period to June.

RELATED Survey: Consumer sentiment is the best since September 2021

Rate hikes -- there have been 11 over 12 policy meetings for the Fed -- are designed to make borrowing more prohibitive, though job and wage growth continue to create obstacles for policymakers.

The latest reading on consumer confidence, meanwhile, shows optimism is at the highest level since July 2021.

Dana Petersen, the chief economist at The Conference Board, said Tuesday that consumers remain upbeat, despite the hike in interest rates. Nevertheless, Petersen said a recession is likely before the end of the year.

RELATED U.S. new weekly jobless claims down by 12,000

That sentiment, despite improved confidence, was shared by consumers.

"Still, recession expectations remained below their recent peak, suggesting fears of a recession have eased relative to earlier this year," Petersen added.

The Fed is trying to avert a major recession by way of a so-called soft landing, which would avoid the widespread layoffs that would come from a sharp economic downturn. Touting his economic policy, dubbed Bidenomics, President Joe Biden said job prospects and the overall economy are in good shape despite the rate hikes from the Fed.

Advertisement

"Today, the U.S. has the highest economic growth rate leading the world economy since the pandemic, the highest in the world," he said. "We have 13.4 million new jobs. More jobs in two years than any president has done in four years. Folks, it's no accident. That's Bidenomics in action."

Markets were flat at the start of the trading day on Wall Street, with little to no movement in major stock market indices. Crude oil prices were slightly lower as tighter rate policies would crimp consumer demand.

Ed Moya, a senior market analyst with New York brokerage OANDA, said the Fed is likely to take a break after Wednesday to see how long-term trends play out.

"This should be an easy meeting for the Fed as they will raise rates and keep optionality for further tightening on the table," he said.

Latest Headlines

Gap board picks new CEO amid financial struggles
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Gap board picks new CEO amid financial struggles
July 26 (UPI) -- Clothing retailer Gap Inc.'s board of directors Wednesday announced Richard Dickson has been appointed company CEO, effective Aug. 22.
Giuliani drops defense of statements targeting Georgia election workers
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Giuliani drops defense of statements targeting Georgia election workers
July 26 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani ended his defense of statements targeting a pair of election workers over the 2020 presidential election in a move his advisers said was strategic in nature.
Meta, Microsoft, Amazon joint maps venture shares first open dataset
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Meta, Microsoft, Amazon joint maps venture shares first open dataset
July 26 (UPI) -- The Overture Maps Foundation, a joint venture by Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, aiming to produce maps products to compete with Google and Apple shared its first open dataset Wednesday.
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
July 26 (UPI) -- The Atlantic Ocean temperature off the South Florida coast soared to more than 100 degrees Monday amid a global heat wave.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
July 26 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot inched closer to the $1 billion mark after no contestants matched the winning five numbers and Mega ball on Tuesday's drawing.
Local governments find roadblocks in federal infrastructure funding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Local governments find roadblocks in federal infrastructure funding
July 26 (UPI) -- Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been described as "transformative" for fixing the nation's crumbling roads and bridges, among other needs. But local governments are finding it cumbersome to get projects moving.
Pa. man who assaulted police during Jan. 6 siege sentenced to 18 months
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pa. man who assaulted police during Jan. 6 siege sentenced to 18 months
July 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol building and boasted about it online has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
July 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge has voided the 2017 court-martial conviction of Bowe Bergdahl due to conflicts of interest of the judge presiding over the case.
Final defendant in 'deeply cruel' dogfighting network sentenced to 46 months
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Final defendant in 'deeply cruel' dogfighting network sentenced to 46 months
July 26 (UPI) -- The last of seven defendants, prosecuted following a federal investigation into a dogfighting network in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison.
VA reviews possible link between toxic exposures, certain cancers in service members
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
VA reviews possible link between toxic exposures, certain cancers in service members
July 25 (UPI) -- The Veterans Affairs Department is investigating whether service members who suffer from acute leukemias, chronic leukemias and multiple myeloma outside of the head and neck, were exposed to toxins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement