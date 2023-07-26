Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2023 / 11:20 AM

Giuliani drops defense of statements targeting Georgia election workers

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani arrives at a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022. He ended his defense of comments he made against two Georgia election workers in their defamation case against him on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani arrives at a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022. He ended his defense of comments he made against two Georgia election workers in their defamation case against him on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani ended his defense of statements targeting a pair of election workers over the 2020 presidential election in a move his advisers said was strategic in nature.

In a statement to the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., filed Tuesday, Giuliani said he "does not contest" the statements he made while working as an attorney for former President Donald Trump that attacked Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss were "false" and "carry meaning that is defamatory."

Advertisement

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss had demanded emails and other communications from Giuliani in their lawsuit where he repeatedly claimed the two manipulated ballots in Georgia during the election, where President Joe Biden edged former President Donald Trump in the state.

His claims, which have been repeated by Trump, have been debunked by local and state officials in Georgia.

RELATED Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes

Freeman and Moss testified to a House committee investigating the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol that Giuliani's comments caused a fierce public backlash against them that turned their lives upside down.

Giuliani's supporters, though, claimed that the filing was not a concession, but an effort to end document demands and get to the legal argument that his comments were protected constitutionally.

Advertisement

"Giuliani did not acknowledge that the statements were false but did not contest it in order to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss," Giuliani's political adviser Ted Goodman said.

RELATED D.C. disciplinary committee recommends disbarment for Rudy Giuliani

"This is a legal issue, not a factual issue. Those out to smear the mayor are ignoring the fact that this stipulation is designed to get to the legal issues of the case."

U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell had been considering sanctions against Giuliani in the case for his failure to preserve evidence Freeman and Moss were seeking and order him to explain why he has not turned over the information.

RELATED House Oversight head James Comer plans to hold FBI Director Wray in contempt

Latest Headlines

Gap board picks new CEO amid financial struggles
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Gap board picks new CEO amid financial struggles
July 26 (UPI) -- Clothing retailer Gap Inc.'s board of directors Wednesday announced Richard Dickson has been appointed company CEO, effective Aug. 22.
U.S Fed likely to hike rates again despite improved consumer confidence
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
U.S Fed likely to hike rates again despite improved consumer confidence
July 26 (UPI) -- Even with renewed consumer confidence in the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday is widely expected to announce it will keep battling inflation with aggressive rate hikes.
Meta, Microsoft, Amazon joint maps venture shares first open dataset
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Meta, Microsoft, Amazon joint maps venture shares first open dataset
July 26 (UPI) -- The Overture Maps Foundation, a joint venture by Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, aiming to produce maps products to compete with Google and Apple shared its first open dataset Wednesday.
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
July 26 (UPI) -- The Atlantic Ocean temperature off the South Florida coast soared to more than 100 degrees Monday amid a global heat wave.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
July 26 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot inched closer to the $1 billion mark after no contestants matched the winning five numbers and Mega ball on Tuesday's drawing.
Local governments find roadblocks in federal infrastructure funding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Local governments find roadblocks in federal infrastructure funding
July 26 (UPI) -- Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been described as "transformative" for fixing the nation's crumbling roads and bridges, among other needs. But local governments are finding it cumbersome to get projects moving.
Pa. man who assaulted police during Jan. 6 siege sentenced to 18 months
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pa. man who assaulted police during Jan. 6 siege sentenced to 18 months
July 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol building and boasted about it online has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
July 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge has voided the 2017 court-martial conviction of Bowe Bergdahl due to conflicts of interest of the judge presiding over the case.
Final defendant in 'deeply cruel' dogfighting network sentenced to 46 months
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Final defendant in 'deeply cruel' dogfighting network sentenced to 46 months
July 26 (UPI) -- The last of seven defendants, prosecuted following a federal investigation into a dogfighting network in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison.
VA reviews possible link between toxic exposures, certain cancers in service members
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
VA reviews possible link between toxic exposures, certain cancers in service members
July 25 (UPI) -- The Veterans Affairs Department is investigating whether service members who suffer from acute leukemias, chronic leukemias and multiple myeloma outside of the head and neck, were exposed to toxins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement