Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 25, 2023 / 10:17 AM

New federal rule aims to push private insurers to expand mental health care

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed a new federal rule aimed at forcing private healthcare providers to provide more mental health coverage. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed a new federal rule aimed at forcing private healthcare providers to provide more mental health coverage. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed new federal rules that would force private health insurers to increase coverage for mental health services for millions of Americans who lack care.

The directive seeks to require insurers to make changes to benefits that were currently providing inadequate coverage and access to mental health care for more than 150 million people nationwide, the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

The new rules require health plans to remove limits to mental health care by offering more services in-network and bar them from using restrictive authorizations and other back-channel techniques that make it harder for patients to access mental health and substance abuse services.

The policy change would also close existing health coverage loopholes and, for the first time, force private health insurers to comply with federal rules in an effort to expand mental care.

RELATED New 988 crisis lifeline calls up substantially yet many unaware of lifesaving service

"Despite the repeated bipartisan efforts aimed at mental health parity, insurers too often make it difficult to access mental health treatment, causing millions of consumers to seek care out-of-network at significantly higher costs and pay out of pocket, or defer care altogether," the White House said.

Advertisement

Biden was seeking to implement a comprehensive national strategy to transform how mental health is understood, accessed, treated, and integrated in and out of healthcare settings, the White House said.

To make the latest rule changes, the Biden administration cited the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which requires coverage of mental health services at the same level as physical health benefits.

RELATED Toxic workplaces affect mental health of many Americans

In 2020, Congress updated the policy to require health plans to conduct meaningful analyses in an effort to balance physical and mental health services.

Despite the law, less than half of U.S. adults with diagnosed mental illnesses were currently receiving appropriate care, while fewer than one-tenth were getting any treatment for persistent substance abuse, the White House said.

"Today's proposed rule would make clear that health plans need to evaluate the outcomes of their coverage rules to make sure people have equivalent access between their mental health and medical benefits," the White House said. "This includes evaluating the health plan's actual provider network, how much it pays out-of-network providers, and how often prior authorization is required and the rate at which prior authorization requests are denied. "

RELATED Feds seek applications for grants to expand mental health centers

In many cases, those with private insurance were struggling to find viable mental health services in-network, while encountering long waiting lists for a scant number of options for therapy.

Advertisement

Previously, the Biden administration sought to expand access to mental health services covered by Medicare, while investing nearly $1 billion into the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

The administration recently updated rules that would make it easier for schools to bill Medicaid for mental health services.

Latest Headlines

Ron DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Ron DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee
July 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was uninjured after a minor car crash while traveling to a fundraising event in Chattanooga, Tenn., authorities and his campaign team said.
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
July 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested an 83-year-old former pastor last week for the murder of an 8-year-old girl who was killed nearly 50 years ago.
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
July 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are asking for the public's help in its investigation of human remains found last week in three separate suitcases.
Arkansas man sentenced for beating police officer with flagpole on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Arkansas man sentenced for beating police officer with flagpole on Jan. 6
July 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge on Monday sentenced an Arkansas man to more than four years behind bars for beating a prone police officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol building.
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
July 24 (UPI) -- The body of a one-time White House chef described as "beloved" by former President Barack Obama was recovered in Massachusetts after he went missing while paddleboarding, police said Monday.
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
July 24 (UPI) -- Carlee Russell, whose 48-hour disappearance earlier this month sparked a nationwide manhunt, has admitted her claims of being kidnapped were a hoax, Alabama police said Monday.
DOJ sues Texas, demands removal of anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
DOJ sues Texas, demands removal of anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
July 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Monday filed a civil complaint against the state of Texas and its Republican governor, Greg Abbott, over his use of migrant-deterring buoys in the Rio Grande.
Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls
July 24 (UPI) -- Kelly Ayotte, who served in the U.S. Senate until 2016, announced her bid for governor on Monday, entering an already busy race to succeed outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu.
USDA awards $33M for agricultural research at historically Black universities
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
USDA awards $33M for agricultural research at historically Black universities
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it is awarding $33 million to more than a dozen historically Black universities to expand their teaching, research and extension capacities. 
National monuments to honor civil-rights legacy of Emmett Till, his mother
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
National monuments to honor civil-rights legacy of Emmett Till, his mother
July 24 (UPI) -- Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley will be honored with three national monuments in Illinois and Mississippi.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement