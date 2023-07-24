Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2023 / 6:19 PM

Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls

By Joe Fisher
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who served in the U.S. Senate from 2011 to 2016, announced her bid for governor on Monday, entering an already busy race to succeed outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who served in the U.S. Senate from 2011 to 2016, announced her bid for governor on Monday, entering an already busy race to succeed outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI. | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., has her sights set on being elected the next governor of New Hampshire in 2024.

Ayotte, who served in the U.S. Senate from 2011 to 2016, announced her bid for governor on Monday, entering an already busy race to succeed outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu.

Advertisement

The Republican posted that she is running for governor because New Hampshire is "one election away from becoming Massachusetts."

"I want to thank Gov. Sununu and Valerie for their dedicated service to New Hampshire over the past seven years," Ayotte said in a statement. "Gov. Sununu is an excellent leader who has worked hard to defend our Live Free or Die values and improve New Hampshire's quality of life."

Ayotte will square off with former state Sen. Chuck Morse in the Republican primary. Morse was the runner-up in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate last year.

Manchester, N.H., Mayor Joyce Craig and executive councilor Cinde Warmington have launched campaigns to get on the ticket as Democrats.

Ayotte was elected to the Senate in 2010. During her time on Capitol Hill, she chaired the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and the Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation Operations. She also served on committees for homeland security and governmental affairs, small business and entrepreneurship and aging.

Advertisement

She was unseated by Sen. Maggie Hassan by about 1,000 votes in 2016.

Read More

DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards Democrats' resolution will attempt to censure indicted GOP Rep. George Santos Ramaswamy presidential campaign offers 10% incentive for donor recruitment

Latest Headlines

USDA awards $33M for agricultural research at historically Black universities
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
USDA awards $33M for agricultural research at historically Black universities
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it is awarding $33 million to more than a dozen historically Black universities to expand their teaching, research and extension capacities. 
National monuments to honor civil-rights legacy of Emmett Till, his mother
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
National monuments to honor civil-rights legacy of Emmett Till, his mother
July 24 (UPI) -- Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley will be honored with three national monuments in Illinois and Mississippi.
IRS says it no longer will make unannounced visits to taxpayers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
IRS says it no longer will make unannounced visits to taxpayers
July 24 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced a significant policy update on Monday, ending unannounced visits by officers.
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
July 24 (UPI) -- Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez is in critical but stable condition Monday after suffering a life-threatening injury while trying to take his own life near Tampa, Fla., authorities said.
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
July 24 (UPI) -- Former House floor director Shuwanza Goff made history on Monday when she became the first Black woman to serve as White House Director of Legislative Affairs.
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
July 24 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard says it is searching for a man who went overboard from a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast during the weekend.
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
July 24 (UPI) -- A man has been found guilty of abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence 13 years after the disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson in Ohio.
Spotify hikes prices for Premium subscription plans
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Spotify hikes prices for Premium subscription plans
July 24 (UPI) -- Audio streamer Spotify said on Monday it was increasing the prices of its premium services in the United States and in many of its outlets overseas.
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep, said on Monday it will build a second electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in the United States with plans for it to be online by 2027.
First lady Jill Biden to address UNESCO in Paris to recognize U.S. re-entry
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden to address UNESCO in Paris to recognize U.S. re-entry
July 24 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden arrived Monday in Paris where she'll deliver an address at UNESCO headquarters as the United States was preparing to rejoin the international cultural organization after a six-year hiatus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement