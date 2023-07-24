Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2023 / 9:26 AM

First lady Jill Biden to address UNESCO in Paris to recognize U.S. re-entry

U.S. withdrew from international cultural organization under former President Donald Trump

By A.L. Lee
First Lady Jill Biden will deliver an address at UNESCO headquarters Monday as the United States was preparing to rejoin the international cultural organization after a six-year hiatus. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
First Lady Jill Biden will deliver an address at UNESCO headquarters Monday as the United States was preparing to rejoin the international cultural organization after a six-year hiatus. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden arrived Monday in Paris where she will deliver an address at UNESCO headquarters as the United States was preparing to rejoin the international cultural organization after a six-year hiatus.

The first lady, accompanied by her daughter Ashley Biden, landed at Orly airport shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, and was greeted by a crowd on the tarmac.

Advertisement

Jill Biden's motorcade departed the runway and traveled to the French capital, where she met with staff of the U.S. embassy, including U.S. Ambassador to France Denise Campbell Bauer, and several other public officials and dignitaries.

Later in the day, the first lady planned to meet with family members of the embassy staff.

RELATED Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time

After Donald Trump took office in 2017, the United States withdrew from UNESCO, which aimed to promote peace and worldwide cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture and communication after the end of WWII.

The Obama administration also cut off funding to UNESCO in 2011 to protest its decision to grant full membership to Palestine.

More than a decade later, Congress reauthorized contributions to UNESCO in December 2022, setting the stage for U.S. re-entry more than two years into President Joe Biden's term.

Advertisement

In June, the U.S. State Department sent a letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoula announcing its intention to rejoin the body.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization celebrates diversity while promoting an ongoing intellectual exchange between nearly 200 member nations. After its creation in 1945, UNESCO rebuilt libraries, schools and museums that had been destroyed by Nazi bombs.

RELATED CIA Director Bill Burns becomes newest member of president's Cabinet

Read More

Israel begins debating judicial reform while Netanyahu is hospitalized

Latest Headlines

Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
July 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Dick Durbin said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time in 12 months, which will force him to miss a pivotal vote on defense funding before Congress takes a monthlong break in August.
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
July 23 (UPI) -- Park officials in Montana have issued an emergency closure of a trail near Yellowstone after the body of a woman killed in an apparent bear attack was found over the weekend.
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
July 23 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released video of an arrest made on July 4 in which a police K9 attacked an unarmed Black man following a commercial semi-truck chase.
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
July 23 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued that Black people benefited from slavery when he was questioned about new standards for teaching Black history in his state.
Detainee at infamous Rikers Island jail in NYC dies, marking 7th death this year
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Detainee at infamous Rikers Island jail in NYC dies, marking 7th death this year
July 23 (UPI) -- A man who was detained at Rikers Island while awaiting trial in New York City died Sunday, marking the seventh death at the infamous jail this year.
Elon Musk announces Twitter rebrand, new 'X' logo incoming
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Elon Musk announces Twitter rebrand, new 'X' logo incoming
July 23 (UPI) -- Elon Musk announced his latest big changes to the Twitter platform on Sunday with the trademark bird soon to be replaced with an "X."
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
July 23 (UPI) -- House Foreign Affairs Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, believes Travis King was running from disciplinary action when he fled to North Korea last week.
California school district adopts textbook it rejected for covering LGBTQ+ figures after Newsom threat
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
California school district adopts textbook it rejected for covering LGBTQ+ figures after Newsom threat
July 23 (UPI) -- A school district in southern California has adopted a social studies textbook the school board previously rejected for including the history of LGBTQ+ figures like Harvey Milk.
Pregnant woman killed, 4 injured in Houston shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pregnant woman killed, 4 injured in Houston shooting
July 22 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old pregnant woman was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning, police said.
Twitter limits number of direct messages in push for more Blue subscribers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Twitter limits number of direct messages in push for more Blue subscribers
July 22 (UPI) -- Twitter announced the company will limit the number of direct messages users can send daily as it encouraged people to "subscribe today" to Twitter Blue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement