July 24, 2023 / 3:32 PM

Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate

By Don Jacobson
Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez remained in critical but stable condition Monday after attempting to take his own life, Hillsborough County, Fla., authorities confirmed. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez remained in critical but stable condition Monday after attempting to take his own life, Hillsborough County, Fla., authorities confirmed. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Law Enforcement

July 24 (UPI) -- Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez is in critical but stable condition Monday after suffering a life-threatening injury while trying to take his own life near Tampa, Fla., authorities said.

Ramirez was hospitalized following what the Florida Department of Law Enforcement called an "incident" Sunday night on Interstate 75 south of Tampa.

The MDPD announced its director was in critical but stable condition while asking community members for their prayers and requesting "privacy at this difficult time."

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister later confirmed to WFLA-TV that Ramirez, 52, suffered his injuries while attempting to take his own life in Riverview, Fla., following a "domestic dispute" at a Tampa hotel.

2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment

"Our hearts are with Chief of Public Safety Freddy Ramirez and his family during this difficult time," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a post on Twitter. "All that matters right now is his wellbeing and we continue to pray for his speedy recovery."

Ramirez, who started as a beat cop in 1995 and worked his way up through his appointment as police director in 2020, intended to run for Dade County Sheriff, WFOR-TV reported in May.

"I am on a mission to be sheriff," he said. "This is not about me or my title as sheriff. This is a duty. This is about protecting the legacy of the police department and protecting our community and protecting the trust and making sure that no one is left behind."

Ramirez is the father of four children and a grandfather, the broadcaster said.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
July 24 (UPI) -- Former House floor director Shuwanza Goff made history on Monday when she became the first Black woman to serve as White House Director of Legislative Affairs.
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
July 24 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard says it is searching for a man who went overboard from a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast during the weekend.
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
July 24 (UPI) -- A man has been found guilty of abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence 13 years after the disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson in Ohio.
Spotify hikes prices for Premium subscription plans
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Spotify hikes prices for Premium subscription plans
July 24 (UPI) -- Audio streamer Spotify said on Monday it was increasing the prices of its premium services in the United States and in many of its outlets overseas.
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep, said on Monday it will build a second electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in the United States with plans for it to be online by 2027.
First lady Jill Biden to address UNESCO in Paris to recognize U.S. re-entry
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden to address UNESCO in Paris to recognize U.S. re-entry
July 24 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden arrived Monday in Paris where she'll deliver an address at UNESCO headquarters as the United States was preparing to rejoin the international cultural organization after a six-year hiatus.
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
July 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Dick Durbin said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time in 12 months, which will force him to miss a pivotal vote on defense funding before Congress takes a monthlong break in August.
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
July 23 (UPI) -- Park officials in Montana have issued an emergency closure of a trail near Yellowstone after the body of a woman killed in an apparent bear attack was found over the weekend.
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
July 23 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released video of an arrest made on July 4 in which a police K9 attacked an unarmed Black man following a commercial semi-truck chase.
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
July 23 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued that Black people benefited from slavery when he was questioned about new standards for teaching Black history in his state.
