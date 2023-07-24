Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2023 / 2:23 PM

Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship

By Don Jacobson
A 30-year-old man who jumped off the Carnival Elation (pictured) on Sunday is the subject of a search in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. File Photo by Guillaume huger/Wikimedia Commons
A 30-year-old man who jumped off the Carnival Elation (pictured) on Sunday is the subject of a search in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. File Photo by Guillaume huger/Wikimedia Commons

July 24 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard says it is searching for a man who went overboard from a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast during the weekend.

The USCG Seventh District Southeast command based in Miami said the 30-year-old man went overboard from the Carnival Elation early on Sunday while it was positioned about 95 nautical miles east of Melbourne, Fla.

Advertisement

Coast Guard officials said in a tweet issued Monday an active search-and-rescue mission is underway in the area with crews from air stations in Miami and Clearwater, Fla., participating, as well as the Coast Guard Cutter Tarpon.

The cruise line said it has become apparent the missing man deliberately jumped off the ship as it was returning to its base in Jacksonville, Fla.

RELATED Neighboring countries send aircraft to aid Greece with wildfires

"The crew was notified by his traveling companion late in the afternoon about his missing status after he had not been seen all day," Carnival Cruise Line Senior Manager of Public Relations Matt Lupoli said in a statement issued to media outlets.

"Sadly, after an exhaustive on-board search and a review of security camera video it was determined that he jumped."

Advertisement

The apparent suicide comes two months after another man also went overboard from a Carnival ship off the coast of Florida.

RELATED Migrant deaths at sea: real blame lies with policies created by European states

Ronnie Peale, 35, of Crimora, Va., went missing from the Carnival Magic over the Memorial Day weekend as the ship sailed back to its home port of Norfolk, Va., from the Bahamas. After searching more than 5,000 square miles east of Jacksonville, the Coast Guard's Seventh District ultimately suspended the effort.

Security footage showed Peale leaning over the railing of his room's balcony and before falling into the water.

A 2020 research paper published in the International Journal of Travel Medicine and Global Health found that between 2000 and 2019 there were 623 reported deaths of passengers and crew abord cruise ships. Some 19% of the passenger deaths during that period were caused by suicide, murder or terrorist attacks, the authors found.

RELATED Deadly cargo ship fire in New Jersey extinguished

The most passenger deaths occurred on Carnival Cruise Line (29%), Royal Caribbean Cruises (12%) and Norwegian Cruise Line (10%).

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Latest Headlines

Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
July 24 (UPI) -- Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez is in critical but stable condition Monday after suffering a life-threatening injury while trying to take his own life near Tampa, Fla., authorities said.
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
July 24 (UPI) -- Former House floor director Shuwanza Goff made history on Monday when she became the first Black woman to serve as White House Director of Legislative Affairs.
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
July 24 (UPI) -- A man has been found guilty of abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence 13 years after the disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson in Ohio.
Spotify hikes prices for Premium subscription plans
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Spotify hikes prices for Premium subscription plans
July 24 (UPI) -- Audio streamer Spotify said on Monday it was increasing the prices of its premium services in the United States and in many of its outlets overseas.
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep, said on Monday it will build a second electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in the United States with plans for it to be online by 2027.
First lady Jill Biden to address UNESCO in Paris to recognize U.S. re-entry
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden to address UNESCO in Paris to recognize U.S. re-entry
July 24 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden arrived Monday in Paris where she'll deliver an address at UNESCO headquarters as the United States was preparing to rejoin the international cultural organization after a six-year hiatus.
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
July 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Dick Durbin said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time in 12 months, which will force him to miss a pivotal vote on defense funding before Congress takes a monthlong break in August.
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
July 23 (UPI) -- Park officials in Montana have issued an emergency closure of a trail near Yellowstone after the body of a woman killed in an apparent bear attack was found over the weekend.
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
July 23 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released video of an arrest made on July 4 in which a police K9 attacked an unarmed Black man following a commercial semi-truck chase.
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
July 23 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued that Black people benefited from slavery when he was questioned about new standards for teaching Black history in his state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement