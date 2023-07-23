Advertisement
July 23, 2023 / 3:10 PM

Detainee at infamous Rikers Island jail in NYC dies, marking 7th death this year

By Adam Schrader
A man who was detained at Rikers Island while awaiting trial in New York City died Sunday, marking the seventh death at the infamous jail this year. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
A man who was detained at Rikers Island while awaiting trial in New York City died Sunday, marking the seventh death at the infamous jail this year. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- A man who was detained at Rikers Island while awaiting trial in New York City died Sunday, marking the seventh death at the infamous jail this year.

A correction officer on patrol found Curtis Davis, 44, unresponsive in his cell in the George R. Vierno Center at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the New York City Department of Corrections confirmed to UPI.

The center is one of many facilities on the 413-acre island in the East River."He received immediate medical care and was later pronounced dead at approximately 5:37 a.m.," the spokesperson said.

The cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

RELATED Inmate at NYC's infamous Rikers Island jail dies in custody, fifth death this year

Davis was arrested June 1 for allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old man in the eye across the street from his home, the New York Daily News reported. He was being held at Rikers in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

His death came just a week after William Johnstone, 47, was found unresponsive in his cell in the GRVC around 1:50 p.m. and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in Queens where he died.

Last week, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a news release that his office intends to seek the appointment of a receiver for the jail.

"Rikers Island has been in crisis for years. This is a collective failure with deep roots, spanning multiple mayoral administrations and DOC commissioners," Williams said.

"But after eight years of trying every tool in the toolkit, we cannot wait any longer for substantial progress to materialize. That is why my Office will seek a court-appointed receiver to address the conditions on Rikers Island."

The appointment of a receiver would essentially mean a federal takeover of the jail. In 2015, the United States and New York City entered into an agreement to address violations of the constitutional rights of those jailed at Rikers Island.

A federal monitor found earlier this month that the Department of Corrections has not made "substantial and demonstrable progress in implementing the reforms, initiatives, plans, systems, and practices."

