Twitter limits number of direct messages in push for more Blue subscribers

1/2

Twitter announced Friday it would limit the number of direct messages users can send daily as it encouraged people to subscribe to Twitter Blue. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Twitter announced that the company will limit the number of direct messages users can send daily as it encouraged people to "subscribe today" to Twitter Blue. "We'll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages," Twitter Support said in a tweet on Friday. "Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages." Advertisement

Twitter users, including those with Twitter Blue subscriptions, criticized the company's latest move.

"It seems like messages between mutuals should be exempt. The people I made the decision to follow, and who follow me as well, are not where the spam is coming from," said the verified account @AmyA1A in a response to Twitter Support.

The verified account @Elon_Sust, who the change also would not affect, said the company's decisions are "killing Twitter."

"STOP ruining this platform. Stop forcing people to pay for Elon Blunder," they said.

Others, who have verified accounts, said it has prevented them from speaking with their friends.

Still, some defended the move calling it a "smart idea" and downplaying the risk of losing users to Twitter rivals like Meta's Threads app.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Twitter owner Elon Musk admitted the platform had experienced a large drop in ad revenue amid large debt.

"We're still negative cash flow, due to [about a] 50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load," Musk said at the time. "Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else."