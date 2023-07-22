Advertisement
U.S. News
July 22, 2023 / 4:35 PM

Twitter limits number of direct messages in push for more Blue subscribers

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Twitter announced Friday it would limit the number of direct messages users can send daily as it encouraged people to subscribe to Twitter Blue. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Twitter announced Friday it would limit the number of direct messages users can send daily as it encouraged people to subscribe to Twitter Blue. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Twitter announced that the company will limit the number of direct messages users can send daily as it encouraged people to "subscribe today" to Twitter Blue.

"We'll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages," Twitter Support said in a tweet on Friday. "Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages."

Advertisement

Twitter users, including those with Twitter Blue subscriptions, criticized the company's latest move.

"It seems like messages between mutuals should be exempt. The people I made the decision to follow, and who follow me as well, are not where the spam is coming from," said the verified account @AmyA1A in a response to Twitter Support.

The verified account @Elon_Sust, who the change also would not affect, said the company's decisions are "killing Twitter."

"STOP ruining this platform. Stop forcing people to pay for Elon Blunder," they said.

Others, who have verified accounts, said it has prevented them from speaking with their friends.

Still, some defended the move calling it a "smart idea" and downplaying the risk of losing users to Twitter rivals like Meta's Threads app.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Twitter owner Elon Musk admitted the platform had experienced a large drop in ad revenue amid large debt.

"We're still negative cash flow, due to [about a] 50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load," Musk said at the time. "Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else."

Read More

Microsoft, Activision extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline House Judiciary Committee warns Meta about alleged censorship on Threads Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'

Latest Headlines

Combat ship USS Canberra commissioned in Australia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Combat ship USS Canberra commissioned in Australia
July 22 (UPI) -- In an uncommon overseas ceremony, the USS Canberra was welcomed to the active U.S. fleet Saturday in Australia on a windy winter day as officials from both countries stressed their strong alliance.
Blistering heat to expand across nation's midsection
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Blistering heat to expand across nation's midsection
The dome of heat that has baked the southwestern United States through July and obliterated long-standing temperature records will expand its reach over the center of the country.
CIA Director Bill Burns becomes newest member of president's Cabinet
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
CIA Director Bill Burns becomes newest member of president's Cabinet
July 21 (UPI) -- In a largely symbolic move, U.S. President Joe Biden made CIA Director Bill Burns a Cabinet member on Friday.
In Florida, Kamala Harris blasts state's controversial Black history standards
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
In Florida, Kamala Harris blasts state's controversial Black history standards
July 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will "deliver remarks on the fight to protect fundamental freedoms, specifically, the freedom to learn and tech America's full and true history," according to the White House.
DOJ warns Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
DOJ warns Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
July 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has advised Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that the use of migrant-deterring buoys in the Rio Grande is in violation of federal law.
Joe Biden military nominee would be first woman to serve in Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Joe Biden military nominee would be first woman to serve in Joint Chiefs of Staff
July 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced nominees for four key military positions, the White House said Friday. If confirmed, one nominee will become the first woman to serve with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Joe Biden says tech giants' AI pact promotes 'safety, security, and trust'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Joe Biden says tech giants' AI pact promotes 'safety, security, and trust'
July 21 (UPI) -- The White House has secured commitments from the leaders of seven major U.S. tech companies who vowed to take a responsible approach to develop artificial intelligence for ethical purposes.
In wake of Bud Light trans uproar, Florida Gov. DeSantis orders state pension review
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In wake of Bud Light trans uproar, Florida Gov. DeSantis orders state pension review
July 21 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. and GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered a government review of how Bud Light's promotional partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney may have affected state pension investments.
Texas A&M president resigns after conservative pushback on plans to hire Black editor
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas A&M president resigns after conservative pushback on plans to hire Black editor
July 21 (UPI) -- Texas A&M university president M. Katherine Banks resigned late Thursday evening following accusations that the hiring of a Black editor for its journalism department was mishandled.
Michael Cohen settles suit with Trump Organization over unpaid legal fees
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Michael Cohen settles suit with Trump Organization over unpaid legal fees
July 21 (UPI) -- The one-time so-called "fixer" for Donald Trump before he became president, Michael Cohen, has settled with the Trump Organization for an undisclosed amount, it was disclosed on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
Ukrainian president says Russian bridge to Crimea 'has to be neutralized'
DOJ warns Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
DOJ warns Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
In wake of Bud Light trans uproar, Florida Gov. DeSantis orders state pension review
In wake of Bud Light trans uproar, Florida Gov. DeSantis orders state pension review
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills
CIA Director Bill Burns becomes newest member of president's Cabinet
CIA Director Bill Burns becomes newest member of president's Cabinet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement