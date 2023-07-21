Trending
July 21, 2023 / 11:03 AM

Judge sets start of Trump classified documents trial for May 2024

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
A federal judge on Friday ordered Former President Donald Trump to stand trial in his classified documents case in May 2024. File Pool Photo by Andrew Kelly/UPI
A federal judge on Friday ordered Former President Donald Trump to stand trial in his classified documents case in May 2024. File Pool Photo by Andrew Kelly/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial to begin on May 20, 2024.

The date set by Judge Aileen Cannon alters the tentative start date of this August but did not meet the requests of prosecutors who sought to have it held in December or Trump's legal team who requested it be pushed until after the 2024 presidential election.

Cannon on Friday also ruled that the trial will take place in the U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce, Fla.

The judge ruled that the case, which charges Trump with 37 felonies, including more than 30 violations of the Espionage Act plus conspiring to obstruct justice and making false statements, over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, is a "complex" case that calls for a longer schedule.

She said it is also "extremely voluminous and will require substantial time to review as the classified documents involved in the case must be handled through special procedures.

Trump's personal assistant Walt Nauta is also charged with making false statements and conspiring to obstruct justice. Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche had argued Trump deserves special consideration rather than being treated equally under the law, as a former president and 2024 candidate.

"It is intellectually dishonest to stand up in front of this court and say this case is like any other," Blanche told the judge. "It is not."

On Tuesday, Judge Cannon ended a two-hour hearing without setting a trial date.

During that hearing, Cannon disputed the assertion by Trump's legal team that he wouldn't get a fair trial while running for president due to intense publicity.

"Won't that just continue?" Cannon asked Trump attorney Christopher Kise.

Prosecutors wanted an earlier December trial, arguing that Trump is no longer president, but a private citizen indicted by a grand jury and therefore should be treated like anyone else under the law.

Smith has also sent Trump a letter indicating the former president is a target in another possible indictment over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

If Trump is indicted for that it will be the third criminal case against him as he runs for a third time for president.

