FTX lawyers sue to reclaim millions from Sam Bankman-Fried, other execs

July 21 (UPI) -- FTX lawyers filed a lawsuit against the failed cryptocurrency exchange's former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over alleged stolen funds. The complaint filed Thursday seeks to reclaim millions of dollars in funding that the company's lawyers allege Bankman-Fried as well as other executives at FTX and sister hedge fund Alameda Research including Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh stole from the company. Advertisement

The lawsuit accused Bankman-Fried and the leadership team of awarding themselves lavishly before the collapse of FTX, including millions in bonuses and stocks. The lawsuit claimed that Ellison gave herself a $22.5 million bonus in March 2022 while filing at the same time that FTX.com had a cash shortfall of $10 billion.

The lawsuit also charged that Bankman-Fried and Wang, the former FTX chief technology officer, took $546 million from Alameda in May 2022 to acquire shares in Robinhood Markets Inc.

In one of the most unusual charges, lawyers cite a memo exchange between a foundation officer and Bankman-Fried's brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried, laying out a scheme to buy the tiny island nation of Nauru and build a bunker there in case of a global catastrophe.

Additionally, it claimed that Bankman-Fried used a $10 million gift to his father Joe Bankman that was routed from FTX through Bankman-Fried's Morgan Stanely and TD Ameritrade accounts in January 2022 to fund his legal defense.

Bankman-Fried was indicted on fraud and bribery charges and hit with campaign finance violations after FTX, once valued at $32 billion, filed for bankruptcy in late 2022.

In March, he entered a not-guilty plea to five additional charges related to FTX's collapse.

Those new charges filed in New York federal court accused him of directing the payment of at least $40 million in cryptocurrency to one or more Chinese government officials to unfreeze trading accounts tied to Alameda Research.