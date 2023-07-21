Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 21, 2023 / 7:35 AM

FTX lawyers sue to reclaim millions from Sam Bankman-Fried, other execs

By Clyde Hughes
Lawyers from FTX sued Bankman-Fried on Thursday seeking to reclaim millions of dollars in what the company alleged were stolen funds. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lawyers from FTX sued Bankman-Fried on Thursday seeking to reclaim millions of dollars in what the company alleged were stolen funds. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- FTX lawyers filed a lawsuit against the failed cryptocurrency exchange's former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over alleged stolen funds.

The complaint filed Thursday seeks to reclaim millions of dollars in funding that the company's lawyers allege Bankman-Fried as well as other executives at FTX and sister hedge fund Alameda Research including Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh stole from the company.

Advertisement

The lawsuit accused Bankman-Fried and the leadership team of awarding themselves lavishly before the collapse of FTX, including millions in bonuses and stocks. The lawsuit claimed that Ellison gave herself a $22.5 million bonus in March 2022 while filing at the same time that FTX.com had a cash shortfall of $10 billion.

The lawsuit also charged that Bankman-Fried and Wang, the former FTX chief technology officer, took $546 million from Alameda in May 2022 to acquire shares in Robinhood Markets Inc.

RELATED Speculation on exchange traded fund for cryptocurrency lifts Bitcoin

In one of the most unusual charges, lawyers cite a memo exchange between a foundation officer and Bankman-Fried's brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried, laying out a scheme to buy the tiny island nation of Nauru and build a bunker there in case of a global catastrophe.

Advertisement

Additionally, it claimed that Bankman-Fried used a $10 million gift to his father Joe Bankman that was routed from FTX through Bankman-Fried's Morgan Stanely and TD Ameritrade accounts in January 2022 to fund his legal defense.

Bankman-Fried was indicted on fraud and bribery charges and hit with campaign finance violations after FTX, once valued at $32 billion, filed for bankruptcy in late 2022.

RELATED SEC complaint accuses Coinbase of running unauthorized crypto exchange

In March, he entered a not-guilty plea to five additional charges related to FTX's collapse.

Those new charges filed in New York federal court accused him of directing the payment of at least $40 million in cryptocurrency to one or more Chinese government officials to unfreeze trading accounts tied to Alameda Research.

RELATED Bankman-Fried accused of paying bribes to Chinese official

Latest Headlines

Alabama executes first inmate in months following botched attempts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alabama executes first inmate in months following botched attempts
July 21 (UPI) -- The state of Alabama executed death row inmate James Barber early Friday after the Supreme Court denied his last minute request for a stay on the grounds that the state had botched its last two previous attempts.
Partial human remains found in suitcase dumped on Texas ranch
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Partial human remains found in suitcase dumped on Texas ranch
July 21 (UPI) -- Partial human remains have been found stuffed in a suitcase that had been dumped on a south Texas ranch, authorities said.
U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms
July 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unleashed a swath punitive measures targeting Russia's war-making abilities Thursday, blacklisting some 120 people and entities.
Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
July 20 (UPI) -- A supermajority of the roughly 100 eligible employees of the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr have signed union representation cards seeking to unionize to ensure the company remains "thriving."
With Donald Trump Jr., chants of 'USA,' 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
With Donald Trump Jr., chants of 'USA,' 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
July 20 (UPI) -- The company behind the so-called "patriotic" marketplace PublicSq made its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Donald Trump Jr., son of the ex-president and an investor, helped mark event.
White House says it has reached out to North Korea in effort to bring home U.S. soldier
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
White House says it has reached out to North Korea in effort to bring home U.S. soldier
July 20 (UPI) -- The White House has reached out to North Korea to bring home the U.S. soldier who was seen bolting across the military demarcation line and into the country Tuesday, as details began to emerge about him.
House 'weaponization' hearing: Bickering, barbs and RFK Jr.
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
House 'weaponization' hearing: Bickering, barbs and RFK Jr.
July 20 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans did not hold back from talking over each other and trading jabs during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the weaponization of the federal government on Thursday.
Biden visits Philly Shipyard, touts creation of 'American' construction projects
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden visits Philly Shipyard, touts creation of 'American' construction projects
July 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit a Philadelphia shipyard Thursday to announce construction of a new offshore wind vessel as part of the administration's continued push on manufacturing and clean energy.
Along party lines, Senate committee approves ethics code for Supreme Court
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Along party lines, Senate committee approves ethics code for Supreme Court
July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday approved a bill that would create an ethical code of conduct for the Supreme Court. The vote was 11-10 along party lines.
Legacy admissions face renewed scrutiny after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Legacy admissions face renewed scrutiny after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
July 20 (UPI) -- Legacy admissions have come under increased scrutiny with the Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action prompting universities to take a closer look at their admissions policies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
With Donald Trump Jr., chants of 'USA,' 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
With Donald Trump Jr., chants of 'USA,' 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
Oklahoma executes inmate as Alabama prepares to do same later today
Oklahoma executes inmate as Alabama prepares to do same later today
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement