Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 21, 2023 / 6:35 AM

Alabama executes first inmate in months following botched attempts

By Darryl Coote
Alabama executed death row inmate James Barber early Friday for the 2001 murder of an elderly woman. Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama executed death row inmate James Barber early Friday for the 2001 murder of an elderly woman. Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Corrections

July 21 (UPI) -- The state of Alabama executed death row inmate James Barber early Friday after the Supreme Court denied his last minute request for a stay on the grounds that the state had botched its last two previous attempts to fulfill a death by lethal injection sentence.

Barber was executed at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., for the 2001 capital murder of Dorothy Epps early Friday in the presence of attorneys Mara Rose Easterbrook Klebaner and John Gallo, friend Elizabeth Bruenig and brother, Glen Barber.

Advertisement

He was pronounced deceased by a physician at 1:56 a.m., the State of Alabama Department of Corrections told UPI in a statement.

The state said prior to his execution that Barber had a final meal of loaded hash browns, a Western omelet, spicy sausage and white toast after having refused breakfast and ate snacks and drank beverages during the day.

Advertisement

He also had 22 visitors and made two phone calls throughout Thursday, the state said.

"To the Epps family, I love them," Barber said in a brief final statement, Al.com reported. "I'm sorry for what happened. I regret it.

"No words fit."

RELATED Florida executes convicted murderer Duane Owen

Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall issued a statement shortly after Barber was executed stating "justice has been served."

"This morning, James Barber was put to death for the terrible crime he committed over two decades ago: the especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel murder of Dorothy Epps," he said.

"I ask the people of Alabama to join me in praying for the victim's family and friends, that they might now be able to find some sense of peace and closure."

RELATED Florida AG wants inmate appeals rejected so state can push forward with execution

Marshall cleared the execution to commence at 1:34 a.m., after the conservative-leaning Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to deny his appeal, with liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting.

Barber's execution is the state's first since Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a "top-to-bottom review" of the state's execution protocols after halting the executions of Alan Eugene Miller in September due to issues accessing his veins and Kenneth Eugene Smith the next month for similarity being unable to administer the lethal injection before the warrant expired.

Advertisement

The state also executed Joe James in July of last year in what is regarded as one of the nation's longest executions at some three hours and an autopsy showing evidence of repeated puncture wounds.

The 64-year-old death row inmate had pointed to these three consecutive botched executions in his ask of the nation's highest court for a stay of his own, arguing that the method would "very likely ... cause him needless pain and suffering."

The Supreme Court offered no written opinion.

Alabama Department of Correction Commissioner John G. Hamm told reporters during a brief press conference following the execution that there were "three sticks" of Barber "in six minutes" to secure the two intravenous lines that delivered the fatal cocktail.

Asked if he was satisfied with how the execution was carried out, Hamm replied: "Absolutely."

"It was carried out extremely well."

Barber was convicted and sentenced to death for murdering Epps at her Harvest, Ala., home in the process of stealing her purse on May 20, 2021.

He knew her, had dated her daughter and had been hired to do repair work on her house, so it is believed that when he knocked on her door that night, the 75-year-old woman let him in.

Advertisement

According to the Alabama attorney general, Barber attacked Epps with his fists and a claw hammer, resulting in her suffering multiple skull fractures, head lacerations and other injuries.

Following the murder, Barber stole her purse and fled the scene only to be arrested days later and he confessed to the crime.

Read More

Oklahoma executes inmate as Alabama prepares to do same later today

Latest Headlines

Partial human remains found in suitcase dumped on Texas ranch
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Partial human remains found in suitcase dumped on Texas ranch
July 21 (UPI) -- Partial human remains have been found stuffed in a suitcase that had been dumped on a south Texas ranch, authorities said.
U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms
July 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unleashed a swath punitive measures targeting Russia's war-making abilities Thursday, blacklisting some 120 people and entities.
Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
July 20 (UPI) -- A supermajority of the roughly 100 eligible employees of the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr have signed union representation cards seeking to unionize to ensure the company remains "thriving."
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
July 20 (UPI) -- The company behind the so-called "patriotic" marketplace PublicSq made its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Donald Trump Jr., son of the ex-president and an investor, helped mark event.
White House says it has reached out to North Korea in effort to bring home U.S. soldier
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
White House says it has reached out to North Korea in effort to bring home U.S. soldier
July 20 (UPI) -- The White House has reached out to North Korea to bring home the U.S. soldier who was seen bolting across the military demarcation line and into the country Tuesday, as details began to emerge about him.
House 'weaponization' hearing: Bickering, barbs and RFK Jr.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House 'weaponization' hearing: Bickering, barbs and RFK Jr.
July 20 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans did not hold back from talking over each other and trading jabs during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the weaponization of the federal government on Thursday.
Biden visits Philly Shipyard, touts creation of 'American' construction projects
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden visits Philly Shipyard, touts creation of 'American' construction projects
July 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit a Philadelphia shipyard Thursday to announce construction of a new offshore wind vessel as part of the administration's continued push on manufacturing and clean energy.
Along party lines, Senate committee approves ethics code for Supreme Court
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Along party lines, Senate committee approves ethics code for Supreme Court
July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday approved a bill that would create an ethical code of conduct for the Supreme Court. The vote was 11-10 along party lines.
Legacy admissions face renewed scrutiny after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Legacy admissions face renewed scrutiny after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
July 20 (UPI) -- Legacy admissions have come under increased scrutiny with the Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action prompting universities to take a closer look at their admissions policies.
Fiat Chrysler engineer pleads guilty in using device to violate Clean Air Act
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Fiat Chrysler engineer pleads guilty in using device to violate Clean Air Act
July 20 (UPI) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive Emanuele Palma, pleaded guilty Thursday in a felony conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act. Palma and others used emissions on Jeeps and Ram trucks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement