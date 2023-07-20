Trending
July 20, 2023 / 11:40 AM

U.S. first-time unemployment claims fall to lowest total since May

By Clyde Hughes
The Labor Department said on Thursday that first-time unemployment claims dropped to their lowest weekly mark since mid-May. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
July 20 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. residents filing for initial unemployment claims last week dropped to its lowest total since mid-May but still remains well over the 200,000 threshold, the Labor Department said in its latest data released on Thursday.

The total for first-time filings for the week ending July 15 reached a seasonally-adjusted 228,000, a drop of 9,000 from the week before. It was the smallest initial total since May 13, when 225,000 filed for unemployment insurance for the first time.

First-time unemployment filings reach a 2023 high of 265,000 on June 17 before starting its uneven slide. Thursday's figures were the third consecutive week the total decreased.

The Unemployment Initial Claims report said the new figures changed the initial jobless filings' four-week average to 237,500 a decrease of more than 9,000 from 246,750.

The report said the overall number of people filing jobless claims for the week ending July 8 was 1.75 million, an increase of 33,000 from the week before. The Labor Department revised down the total from the previous week by 8,000, accounting for part of the increase total.

The four-week moving average for overall unemployment filings was 1,731,500, a decrease of 1,750 from the previous week.

TSMC delays Arizona semiconductor plant due to skilled worker shortage
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
TSMC delays Arizona semiconductor plant due to skilled worker shortage
July 20 (UPI) -- Semiconductor maker TSMC will delay production at an Arizona facility from late 2024 until 2025. The news came during a second quarter earnings call Thursday. The Taiwan-based company is a major Apple supplier.
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
July 20 (UPI) -- The Military Religious Freedom Foundation founder said he has assembled a "litigation strike team" to challenge an amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act that would prohibit troops from contacting the group.
Human Rights Watch: Anti-gay laws promote violence, discrimination in St. Vincent
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Human Rights Watch: Anti-gay laws promote violence, discrimination in St. Vincent
July 20 (UPI) -- A report from Human Rights Watch calls on the government of St. Vincent to overturn colonial-era anti-gay laws that have led to a recent wave of violence and gender discrimination on the small Caribbean island.
Oklahoma, Alabama set to execute inmates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oklahoma, Alabama set to execute inmates
July 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma and Alabama are both set to execute convicted inmates on Thursday.
Biden to visit Philly Shipyard to announce construction of offshore wind vessel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to visit Philly Shipyard to announce construction of offshore wind vessel
July 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit a Philadelphia shipyard Thursday to announce construction of a new offshore wind vessel as part of the administration's continued push on manufacturing and clean energy.
Microsoft, Activision extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Microsoft, Activision extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
July 19 (UPI) -- Microsoft and Activision Blizzard said Wednesday they've extended a merger agreement deadline to Oct. 18 as they attempt to cut a $69 billion deal.
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
July 20 (UPI) -- One California lottery player beat the astronomical one-in-292.2 million odds to win the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, the third largest in the history of the game.
Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
July 19 (UPI) -- A Southern California school district that failed to adopt a state-endorsed social studies curriculum over mention of gay rights leader Harvey Milk has been fined $1.5 million by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Virginia man sentenced for producing child pornography shared on the Internet
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Virginia man sentenced for producing child pornography shared on the Internet
July 19 (UPI) -- A Virginia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography and sharing it on the Internet, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Second IRS whistleblower identified at House hearing on Hunter Biden probe
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Second IRS whistleblower identified at House hearing on Hunter Biden probe
July 19 (UPI) -- The House Oversight Committee heard from two IRS whistleblowers who testified Wednesday the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden warranted more serious criminal charges than two tax misdemeanors.
