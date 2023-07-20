Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 20, 2023 / 2:30 PM

Fiat Chrysler engineer pleads guilty in using device to violate Clean Air Act

By Doug Cunningham
FCA auto engineer Emanuele Palma pleaded guilty Thursday to violating the Clean Air Act by illegally installing software to defeat emissions testing in Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram pickups. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
FCA auto engineer Emanuele Palma pleaded guilty Thursday to violating the Clean Air Act by illegally installing software to defeat emissions testing in Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram pickups. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive Emanuele Palma pleaded guilty Thursday in a felony conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act.

According to Justice Department officials, Palma and others used so-called "software defeat devices" to lower vehicle emissions during testing on Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles, and they concealed the devices' usage from the EPA.

Advertisement

Court documents show Palma admitted to the crime. He was a calibration engineer working for the company in Italy.

A federal court sentencing is scheduled Oct. 17 in Detroit.

RELATED Chrysler recalls 1.4M vehicles after Jeep hacked, remotely controlled

"Senior auto officials at FCA US, including Mr. Palma, conspired to circumvent pollution standards and obtain EPA certifications for hundreds of thousands of SUVs and pickup trucks under false pretenses," Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim said in a statement.

According to the Justice Department, the auto executives developed and purposely calibrated FCA diesel engines to emit less nitrogen oxide pollution during test cycles than they did in real-world driving.

They conspired to keep knowledge of the software function they used, known as "T Eng," from the EPA. Omitting that information from FCA's applications for Certificates of Conformity from the EPA meant the vehicles got approval to be sold pursuant to the Clean Air Act.

Advertisement

The Justice Department said Thursday that the guilty plea is related to the corporate plea and sentencing of FCA U.S. LLC in August 2022, during which the automaker was fined $96.1 million and ordered to forfeit more than $203.5 million. FCA is also on a three-year term of organizational probation.

"Mr. Palma and those he worked with concealed material information from the EPA about how certain of Fiat Chrysler's diesel engines operated," U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan said in a statement. "Our environmental laws depend on companies being honest and transparent with the EPA about the environmental impact of their products. The conduct in this case falls well short of that standard, and today's guilty plea provides a measure of accountability for this deceptive conduct."

Volkswagen was found in 2015 to have installed "defeat devices" that lowered emissions during testing compared to real-world driving. The automaker had to pay billions of dollars as a result.

RELATED Ford Explorer, Jeep Grand Cherokee show safety flaws in IIHS testing

In 2020, the company was ordered by Germany's highest court to buy back vehicles, paying some 60,000 owners as much as $31,000 per vehicle because they were fitted with illegal emissions software.

Read More

Chrysler recalls another 67,000 Dodge Ram trucks

Latest Headlines

Legacy admissions face renewed scrutiny after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Legacy admissions face renewed scrutiny after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
July 20 (UPI) -- Legacy admissions have come under increased scrutiny with the Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action prompting universities to take a closer look at their admissions policies.
Oklahoma executes inmate as Alabama prepares to do same later today
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oklahoma executes inmate as Alabama prepares to do same later today
July 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed Death Row inmate Jemaine Cannon Thursday as Alabama prepares to execute James Barber.
Federal Reserve starts new instant payment system
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal Reserve starts new instant payment system
July 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve said Thursday that its new system for instant payments to financial institutions has gone live.
House passes bill to renew FAA aviation and safety programs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House passes bill to renew FAA aviation and safety programs
July 20 (UPI) -- The House Thursday passed the bipartisan Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill 351-69. It renews FAA aviation safety and infrastructure programs for five years.
U.S. first-time unemployment claims fall to lowest total since May
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. first-time unemployment claims fall to lowest total since May
July 20 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. residents filing for initial unemployment claims last week dropped to its lowest total since mid-May, the Labor Department said Thursday.
TSMC delays Arizona semiconductor plant due to skilled worker shortage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
TSMC delays Arizona semiconductor plant due to skilled worker shortage
July 20 (UPI) -- Semiconductor maker TSMC will delay production at an Arizona facility from late 2024 until 2025. The news came during a second quarter earnings call Thursday. The Taiwan-based company is a major Apple supplier.
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
July 20 (UPI) -- The Military Religious Freedom Foundation founder said he has assembled a "litigation strike team" to challenge an amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act that would prohibit troops from contacting the group.
Human Rights Watch: Anti-gay laws promote violence, discrimination in St. Vincent
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Human Rights Watch: Anti-gay laws promote violence, discrimination in St. Vincent
July 20 (UPI) -- A report from Human Rights Watch calls on the government of St. Vincent to overturn colonial-era anti-gay laws that have led to a recent wave of violence and gender discrimination on the small Caribbean island.
Biden to visit Philly Shipyard to announce construction of offshore wind vessel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to visit Philly Shipyard to announce construction of offshore wind vessel
July 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit a Philadelphia shipyard Thursday to announce construction of a new offshore wind vessel as part of the administration's continued push on manufacturing and clean energy.
Microsoft, Activision extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Microsoft, Activision extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
July 19 (UPI) -- Microsoft and Activision Blizzard said Wednesday they've extended a merger agreement deadline to Oct. 18 as they attempt to cut a $69 billion deal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
Second IRS whistleblower identified at House hearing on Hunter Biden probe
Second IRS whistleblower identified at House hearing on Hunter Biden probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement