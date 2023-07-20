Trending
July 20, 2023 / 10:30 AM

Oklahoma, Alabama set to execute inmates

By Clyde Hughes
Alabama and Oklahoma are planning the execution of death row inmates James Barber and Jermaine Cannon on Thursday. File Photo by the Florida Department of Corrections
July 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma and Alabama are both set to execute convicted inmates on Thursday.

Oklahoma is scheduled to put Jermaine Cannon to death Thursday morning after the state's Pardon and Parole Board denied his request for clemency last month in a split 3-2 vote, according to The Death Penalty Information Center.

James Barber is also set to be executed in Alabama, which will end an eight-month moratorium on the death penalty after a review of procedures.

Cannon was placed on death row for the 1995 murder of Sharonda Clark at her apartment in Tulsa. His defenders have cited that Cannon suffered severe abuse as a child, his trial lawyer provided ineffective counsel and Cannon was acting in self-defense. Oklahoma prosecutors disputed all the claims, leading to the Pardon and Parole board's split decision against Cannon last month.

RELATED Robert Hanssen, ex-FBI agent convicted of spying, dies in prison at 79

"It's the start of actual healing, to actually grieve in a proper manner, to finally lay my mother to rest even though she was laid to rest 28 years ago," Clark's daughter Yeh-Sehn White of Cannon's upcoming execution. "Now, she officially gets to rest in peace."

Barber, who is on death row for the 2001 murder of Dorothy Epps, an elderly homeowner, said he is skeptical the state has improved its protocols since pausing executions in the fall. Alabama botched two executions last fall where it experiences difficulties inserting IV lines, leading to the stoppage.

"I have a fair amount of trepidation about the process that they obviously haven't perfected -- to be at their hands and be the first one after they didn't do a true review of the protocol and made no real changes," Barber told NBC News.

RELATED Idaho governor signs bill authorizing execution by firing squad

Although Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's protocols after the botched executions, critics have complained that the results of the review have remained secret and they cannot identify any notable changes.

RELATED Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution

Latest Headlines

Human Rights Watch: Anti-gay laws promote violence, discrimination in St. Vincent
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Human Rights Watch: Anti-gay laws promote violence, discrimination in St. Vincent
July 20 (UPI) -- A report from Human Rights Watch calls on the government of St. Vincent to overturn colonial-era anti-gay laws that have led to a recent wave of violence and gender discrimination on the small Caribbean island.
Biden to visit Philly Shipyard to announce construction of offshore wind vessel
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to visit Philly Shipyard to announce construction of offshore wind vessel
July 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit a Philadelphia shipyard Thursday to announce construction of a new offshore wind vessel as part of the administration's continued push on manufacturing and clean energy.
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
July 20 (UPI) -- The Military Religious Freedom Foundation founder said he has assembled a "litigation strike team" to challenge an amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act that would prohibit troops from contacting the group.
Microsoft, Activision extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Microsoft, Activision extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
July 19 (UPI) -- Microsoft and Activision Blizzard said Wednesday they've extended a merger agreement deadline to Oct. 18 as they attempt to cut a $69 billion deal.
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
July 20 (UPI) -- One California lottery player beat the astronomical one-in-292.2 million odds to win the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, the third largest in the history of the game.
Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
July 19 (UPI) -- A Southern California school district that failed to adopt a state-endorsed social studies curriculum over mention of gay rights leader Harvey Milk has been fined $1.5 million by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Virginia man sentenced for producing child pornography shared on the Internet
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Virginia man sentenced for producing child pornography shared on the Internet
July 19 (UPI) -- A Virginia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography and sharing it on the Internet, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Second IRS whistleblower identified at House hearing on Hunter Biden probe
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Second IRS whistleblower identified at House hearing on Hunter Biden probe
July 19 (UPI) -- The House Oversight Committee heard from two IRS whistleblowers who testified Wednesday the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden warranted more serious criminal charges than two tax misdemeanors.
U.S. announces $1.3B military package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. announces $1.3B military package for Ukraine
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced another military package for Ukraine, committing an additional $1.3 billion worth of weaponry and equipment to bolster Kyiv's ability to defend itself from Russia.
Celebrate Korea underway at New York City's Rockefeller Center
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Celebrate Korea underway at New York City's Rockefeller Center
July 19 (UPI) -- The first-ever Celebrate Korea is underway at New York City's Rockefeller Center, where visitors can view works of art, sample food and tour exhibits celebrating Korea's culture and heritage.
