July 20, 2023 / 11:26 AM

TSMC delays Arizona semiconductor plant due to skilled worker shortage

By Doug Cunningham
Taiwan semiconductor chip maker TSMC will delay the opening of a new production plant in Arizona due to a shortage of skilled workers. File Photo by David Chang/EPA-EFE
July 20 (UPI) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said Thursday it will delay production at an Arizona facility from late 2024 until 2025.

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said in a second-quarter earnings call that the company, a major Apple supplier, was facing a skilled worker shortage that was delaying the installation of advanced equipment required to get the plant up and running in time.

"We are working on improving this by sending skilled technical workers from Taiwan to the U.S.," Liu said.

He said operating in Arizona is also costing more than it does to produce the chips in Taiwan.

Apple has indicated it would use chips produced at the Arizona plant.

TSMC's decision is a setback for the effort by the Biden administration to ramp up semiconductor production in the United States.

The CHIPS Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022 was designed to provide incentives for companies to boost the domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips critical to U.S.-based supply chains.

As the U.S. Senate was voting on the CHIPS Act in June last year, Biden said it was critical to U.S. and economic and national security.

According to the White House, since Congress passed that bill tech companies announced nearly $50 billion in additional investments in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

TSMC announced plans to build one Arizona plant before the CHIPS Act. After it was passed, the company said it would open a second Arizona plant, boosting its investment in the state from $12 billion to $40 billion.

Early this year Texas Instruments said it was investing $11 billion to build a new Utah semiconductor wafer fabrication plant that would be combined with an existing Utah facility.

A semiconductor chip shortage hit the U.S. automotive industry hard in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic forcing auto manufacturing plants to close temporarily due to not having enough chips to make the vehicles.

That drove home how dependent U.S. supply chains were on semiconductors produced mostly in East Asia.

