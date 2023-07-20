House passes bill to renew FAA aviation and safety programs

The House on Thursday passed the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization act which Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., said "improves the safety of our system, our airport infrastructure, and the quality of service for passengers." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The House Thursday passed a bill renewing the Federal Aviation Administration's safety and infrastructure programs. The bill, which would reauthorize the programs for five years, passed through the chamber by a vote of 351-69 as it heads to the Senate. Advertisement

"America has always been the gold standard in aviation, and this bill ensures that we remain the world leader. This bipartisan legislation improves the safety of our system, our airport infrastructure, and the quality of service for passengers," Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., said in a statement.

Graves added the bill will make the FAA more efficient while encouraging safe adoption of new technologies and addressing rowing pilot, mechanic and air traffic controller workforce shortages.

"Today, the House voted to bolster America's global aviation leadership," said Committee Ranking Member Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash. in a statement. "This good faith process yielded a bipartisan bill that will create a safer, cleaner, greener, and more accessible U.S. aviation system."

Larsen said it's a jobs bill that helps build the economy from the middle out and the bottom up and also diversifies the workforce.

The FAA reauthorization provides $4 billion a year for an Airport Improvement Program designed to increase training capacity for air traffic controllers.

The bill's passage comes as problems frequently plague U.S. air travel during peak travel periods.

Operational disruptions have forced thousands of flights to be canceled or delayed in recent years due to inadequate capacities to handle the travel volumes.

In May, 169 new East Coast flight paths were created by the FAA that it expects to save commuters 6,000 minutes of travel time by using shorter routes.

The bill authorizes what the committee said is robust funding for airport infrastructure aimed at creating jobs and driving economic growth.

The FAA reauthorization bill makes targeted changes to the organizational structure of the FAA in an effort to boost efficiency, streamline the regulatory process and allow for innovation.

It attempts to grow the aviation workforce by trying to remove barriers to aviation careers, expanding the workforce pipeline and improving training standards.

According to the Travel and Infrastructure committee, the bill delivers reforms to enhance passengers' experience to improve the quality of aviation for the traveling public.

