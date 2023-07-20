California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Temecula Valley Unified School District has been fined $1.5 million for failing to adopt a state-endorsed social studies curriculum. File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- A Southern California school district that failed to adopt a state-endorsed social studies curriculum over mention of gay rights leader Harvey Milk has been fined $1.5 million by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Temecula Valley Unified School District had met Tuesday night for a hearing about California's elementary school curriculum and its new textbook, and voted 3-2 against its adoption for a second time after rejecting it in May. Advertisement

The textbook, "Social Studies Alive!" complies with the state's 2011 FAIR Education Act that amends the California's education code to include "fair, accurate, inclusive and respectful reference" to contributions by members of the LGBTQ community.

The conservative block of board members, including President Joseph Komrosky, object to the textbook over its inclusion of supplemental material about gay rights advocate Harvey Milk, who was the first openly gay man elected to office in the state and was assassinated in 1978.

Hours later on Wednesday, Newsom, a Democrat, announced that in response to the district's failure to adopt the updated social studies curriculum, it was in violation of state law and that California has entered into a contract to secure the textbooks for its students.

Advertisement

"California will ensure students in Temecula begin the school year with access to materials reviewed by parents and recommended by teachers across the district," Newsom said in a statement.

"After we deliver the textbooks into the hands of students and their parents, the state will deliver the bill -- along with a $1.5 million fine -- to the school board for its decision to willfully violate the law, subvert the will of parents and force children to use an out-of-print textbook from 17 years ago."

Newsom announced the fine after warning the district that there would be consequences for failing to ensure students start the school year with required materials.