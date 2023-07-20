Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 20, 2023 / 1:26 AM

Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum

By Darryl Coote
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Temecula Valley Unified School District has been fined $1.5 million for failing to adopt a state-endorsed social studies curriculum. File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Temecula Valley Unified School District has been fined $1.5 million for failing to adopt a state-endorsed social studies curriculum. File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- A Southern California school district that failed to adopt a state-endorsed social studies curriculum over mention of gay rights leader Harvey Milk has been fined $1.5 million by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Temecula Valley Unified School District had met Tuesday night for a hearing about California's elementary school curriculum and its new textbook, and voted 3-2 against its adoption for a second time after rejecting it in May.

Advertisement

The textbook, "Social Studies Alive!" complies with the state's 2011 FAIR Education Act that amends the California's education code to include "fair, accurate, inclusive and respectful reference" to contributions by members of the LGBTQ community.

The conservative block of board members, including President Joseph Komrosky, object to the textbook over its inclusion of supplemental material about gay rights advocate Harvey Milk, who was the first openly gay man elected to office in the state and was assassinated in 1978.

RELATED La. lawmakers override governor's veto of gender-affirming care for minors ban

Hours later on Wednesday, Newsom, a Democrat, announced that in response to the district's failure to adopt the updated social studies curriculum, it was in violation of state law and that California has entered into a contract to secure the textbooks for its students.

Advertisement

"California will ensure students in Temecula begin the school year with access to materials reviewed by parents and recommended by teachers across the district," Newsom said in a statement.

"After we deliver the textbooks into the hands of students and their parents, the state will deliver the bill -- along with a $1.5 million fine -- to the school board for its decision to willfully violate the law, subvert the will of parents and force children to use an out-of-print textbook from 17 years ago."

RELATED Doctors treating trans kids are leaving Texas, exacerbating healthcare crisis

Newsom announced the fine after warning the district that there would be consequences for failing to ensure students start the school year with required materials.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX successfully launches more Starlink satellites
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
SpaceX successfully launches more Starlink satellites
July 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched an additional batch of Starlink satellites into space Wednesday night from California after aborting a launch attempt less than 24 hours earlier.
Virginia man sentenced for producing child pornography shared on the Internet
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Virginia man sentenced for producing child pornography shared on the Internet
July 19 (UPI) -- A Virginia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography and sharing it on the Internet, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Second IRS whistleblower identified at House hearing on Hunter Biden probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Second IRS whistleblower identified at House hearing on Hunter Biden probe
July 19 (UPI) -- The House Oversight Committee heard from two IRS whistleblowers who testified Wednesday the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden warranted more serious criminal charges than two tax misdemeanors.
U.S. announces $1.3B military package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. announces $1.3B military package for Ukraine
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced another military package for Ukraine, committing an additional $1.3 billion worth of weaponry and equipment to bolster Kyiv's ability to defend itself from Russia.
Celebrate Korea underway at New York City's Rockefeller Center
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Celebrate Korea underway at New York City's Rockefeller Center
July 19 (UPI) -- The first-ever Celebrate Korea is underway at New York City's Rockefeller Center, where visitors can view works of art, sample food and tour exhibits celebrating Korea's culture and heritage.
Writers denounce 'inherent injustice' in AI not compensating authors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Writers denounce 'inherent injustice' in AI not compensating authors
July 19 (UPI) -- Bestselling authors from James Patterson to Margaret Atwood are joining more than 9,000 writers in signing a letter sent by the Authors Guild to the executives of companies leading the development of A.I.
Florida education panel approves African American history standards, despite opposition
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida education panel approves African American history standards, despite opposition
July 19 (UPI) -- The Florida Board of Education approved a new curriculum for African American history for kindergarten through 12th grades, despite criticism over the omission of "key historical facts about the Black experience."
Maine's Gov. Janet Mills signs law expanding abortion access
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Maine's Gov. Janet Mills signs law expanding abortion access
July 19 (UPI) -- Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law Wednesday that will allow doctors the ability to approve "necessary" abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
UPS, Teamsters union to resume negotiations next week as strike looms
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
UPS, Teamsters union to resume negotiations next week as strike looms
July 19 (UPI) -- UPS will head back to the negotiating table next week after the company reached out to the Teamsters union in a last-ditch effort to avert a strike.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he won't run for re-election
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he won't run for re-election
July 19 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that he would not run for reelection.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement