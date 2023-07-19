Trending
Watch: SpaceX will launch more satellites after aborting mission

By Adam Schrader

July 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX, which has started to regularly send satellites into space, will launch more of them Wednesday after the company chose to abort the mission Tuesday.

The company, which is aiming for more than 100 launches in 2023, has sent hundreds of rockets into space since Falcon 9 saw its first successful launch in 2010.

Around 4,822 satellites for the company's Starlink constellation have been launched of which 3,734 have been placed in operational orbit, according to an online tracker.

SpaceX plans to send another 15 satellites into low-Earth orbit around 9:09 p.m. PT from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the company said in a news release.

It would be the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission alone. The booster is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You barge in the Pacific Ocean after the launch.

