Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2023 / 2:16 PM / Updated at 2:55 PM

George Santos asks judge to relax travel restrictions while on bail

By Simon Druker
1/3
In a letter dated Wednesday, lawyers for George Santos asked Magistrate Judge for the Eastern District of New York Anne Shields to loosen some conditions related to travel, expanding the area he can move around in without giving notice to authorities. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
In a letter dated Wednesday, lawyers for George Santos asked Magistrate Judge for the Eastern District of New York Anne Shields to loosen some conditions related to travel, expanding the area he can move around in without giving notice to authorities. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santons asked a New York judge to relax some of the conditions imposed on him while out on bail for a 13-count federal indictment.

In a letter dated Wednesday, lawyers for Santos, R-N.Y., asked Magistrate Judge for the Eastern District of New York Anne Shields to grant him more freedom to travel around the Washington, D.C., area.

Advertisement

"I respectfully request to modify the conditions of my client's release, by extending the geographical area in which my client can travel, without providing advance notice to the government and pretrial services, to include a thirty-mile radius of the District of Columbia," lawyer Joseph W. Murray wrote in the letter, before laying out his reasons over why the judge should grant the request.

Santos in May pleaded not guilty to the indictment, which charges him with wire fraud, money laundering, theft, and lying to Congress.

RELATED Democrats' resolution will attempt to censure indicted GOP Rep. George Santos

He was taken into custody and released on a $500,000 bond.

In asking for new conditions, Murray points out Santos surrendered voluntarily.

"In light of the small geographical area of the District of Columbia, there is a frequent need to travel outside the District of Columbia for usual and customary functions of someone who lives and works in the District of Columbia, such as dining, shopping, meetings, events, and even use of the local airports," Murray wrote in his plea to the judge.

Advertisement

"This has resulted in unnecessary notifications which can easily be remedied by extending the geographical area in which my client can freely move about without providing prior notice, to include a thirty-mile radius around the District of Columbia."

Santos, a first-term congressman, made his first court appearance at the end of June.

He repeatedly fought to have the names of those responsible for posting his half-million-dollar bail shielded from the public, but a judge ruled against those attempts.

Court documents later revealed his aunt and father posted his bond.

Read More

George Santos makes first court appearance in 13-count federal criminal indictment House, Senate Democrats reintroduce Freedom to Vote Act

Latest Headlines

Senate expresses 'significant concerns' over NASA's Mars sample-retrieval plan
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Senate expresses 'significant concerns' over NASA's Mars sample-retrieval plan
July 19 (UPI) -- NASA's plans to retrieve samples of soil from Mars and fly them back to Earth is in deep trouble with a Senate committee on Wednesday offering $300 million for the plan for the fiscal year 2024, well short of the $949 mi
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
July 19 (UPI) -- The Hoover, Ala., Police Department said there was no evidence of a toddler walking down the highway in Thursday's disappearance of Carlee Russell, who returned safely on Saturday.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress: Bond with U.S. is 'unbreakable'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress: Bond with U.S. is 'unbreakable'
July 19 (UPI) -- Israeli President Issac Herzog addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, receiving a warm welcome peppered with applause and standing ovations.
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
July 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge Wednesday denied a request from former president Donald Trump for a new trial in a civil lawsuit lodged against him for sexual abuse and defamation.
Treasury Department sanctions 3 Belgians, 1 Mexican, for drug trafficking
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department sanctions 3 Belgians, 1 Mexican, for drug trafficking
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned multiple individuals for links to cocaine trafficking. The Office of Foreign Assets Control designated three Belgian citizens and one Mexican citizen.
Netflix ends basic ad-free plan in United States, Britain
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Netflix ends basic ad-free plan in United States, Britain
July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has now removed its cheapest ad-free content plan in both the United States and Britain, with the option no longer appearing on the streaming service's website.
Illegal crossings at U.S.-Mexico border fall to lowest level in 2 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Illegal crossings at U.S.-Mexico border fall to lowest level in 2 years
July 19 (UPI) -- Illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border fell to the lowest level in two years as drug enforcement efforts and federal immigration initiatives helped to quash an expected surge after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Microsoft, Activsion extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Microsoft, Activsion extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
July 19 (UPI) -- Microsoft and Activision Blizzard said Wednesday they've extended a merger agreement deadline to Oct. 18 as they attempt to cut a $69 billion deal.
Carvana debt restructuring to save $1.2 billion as second-quarter profits grow
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Carvana debt restructuring to save $1.2 billion as second-quarter profits grow
July 19 (UPI) -- Carvana announced a debt restructuring agreement Wednesday that it said would reduce the company's debt by over $1.2 billion. The deal with Apollo cuts over $430 million in interest expenses.
Biden administration targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration proposed new measures Wednesday that aim to lower the cost of food and rent by cracking down on anticompetitive practices in the agriculture and housing industries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement