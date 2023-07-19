Trending
U.S. News
July 19, 2023 / 9:02 PM

Celebrate Korea underway at New York City's Rockefeller Center

By Sheri Walsh
1/5
Visitors view works of art, sample food, and tour the exhibits Wednesday at the inaugural Celebrate Korea Festival which is being held to celebrate Korea's culture and heritage at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Visitors view works of art, sample food, and tour the exhibits Wednesday at the inaugural Celebrate Korea Festival which is being held to celebrate Korea's culture and heritage at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 19 (UPI) -- The first-ever Celebrate Korea is underway at New York City's Rockefeller Center, where visitors can view works of art, sample food and tour exhibits celebrating Korea's culture and heritage.

This week's summer festival, which follows a successful second annual Mexico Week, celebrates Korean artists, authors, chefs, entertainers and fashion designers Wednesday through Saturday in conjunction with the Korea Tourism Organization.

Among the exhibits is Origin, Emergence, Return, which celebrates modern and contemporary Korean art by showcasing more than 70 works of Park Seo-Bo, Lee Bae and Jin Meyerson.

A second art exhibit, called Spotlight: 12 Contemporary Artists from Korea, highlights younger and emerging Korean artists. It is free through Saturday, but will remain on display through Aug. 27.

RELATED iKon announce U.S. dates for 'Take Off' world tour

Pop Artist YOYOJIN will create a live drawing on Rockefeller's Center Plaza in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Korea-U.S. alliance each day through Saturday. The drawing is an interactive experience, allowing visitors to color the art as it is being drawn.

And a Hanbok Exhibition invites visitors to try on traditional and modern Korean clothing, often associated with special occasions and traditional ceremonies, and have their photo taken.

In addition to the exhibits, visitors can sample Korean cuisine including Korean fried chicken and non-alcoholic Korean beer known as "Chimaek." Complimentary samples of Korean citrus juice and grapefruit slush by Damtuh will also be available. And Korea Ginseng Corporation will showcase Korean Ginseng drinks and traditional Korean games.

RELATED South Korean president makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelensky

Celebrate Korea is open to the public 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, Wednesday through Saturday, and is free of charge.

RELATED U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine arrives in South Korea for first time in decades

