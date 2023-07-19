New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he won't run for re-election

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election. Photo courtesy of Gov. Chris Sununu/ Twitter

July 19 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that he would not run for re-election. "After discussing with [wife] Valerie and the kids and much consideration, I have decided not to run for another term as governor in 2024," Sununu said in an email sent out to supporters.

"This was no easy decision as I truly love serving as governor," Sununu said. "Public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state."

Sununu is known as a Republican critic of former President Donald Trump and previously entertained the idea of a presidential run before deciding in June that joining the race would increase the likelihood of President Joe Biden winning re-election.

The New Hampshire governor also considered a Senate run against Democratic N.H. Senator Maggie Hassan in 2022, but ultimately decided against it.

Former State Senator Chuck Morse, who served as New Hampshire governor for two days following Maggie Hassan's move to the Senate and prior to Sununu's inauguration, announced his intention to run for governor after Sununu's announcement.



"I'm proud to have worked with him to put together a conservative, pro-jobs, pro-growth, family first economic agenda that has made New Hampshire the envy of New England and the nation," Morse tweeted Wednesday.

"Now that he's decided not to run for re-election, I'm announcing that I am running for governor to build on those successes," Morse continued.

Former Republican N.H. Sen. Kelly Ayotte hinted at a gubernatorial run in a statement after Sununu's announcement.

"Our next governor must be a tough and tested conservative who will fight to ensure that New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous and free. I look forward to announcing some big news in the coming days," Ayotte said.

Two Democrats, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, already have announced their gubernatorial campaigns.